£3.2m raised

Funding for Nami Surgical’s robotic transformation

| May 8, 2024
Nami Surgical co-founder Nico Fenu, second right, with (from left) Sarah Newbould (British Business Bank), Anne Muir (Eos), Arran Dewar (SIS Ventures), Dr Rebecca Cleary (Nami Surgical) and Victoria McLaren (Maven) 

Nami Surgical, a Glasgow University spin-out aiming to transform the robotic-assisted surgery market, has secured £3.2 million of investment and grant funding.  

St Andrews-based impact investment firm Eos Advisory (Eos) led the seed £2.5 million round alongside the Investment Fund for Scotland, which is managed by UK private equity firm Maven and delivered by British Business Bank, Scottish Enterprise, and SIS Ventures.

The company, which is due to move to new headquarters, was separately awarded a £700,000 grant from Innovate UK, the United Kingdom’s national innovation agency. 

Nami Surgical develops miniaturised ultrasonic medical devices for surgical applications, and supports medical device companies to deliver innovation in ultrasonic surgery. 

In a groundbreaking development, it has introduced a high-performance, miniaturised ultrasonic scalpel, overcoming significant barriers in robotic-assisted surgery.  Traditionally favoured in laparoscopic procedures, ultrasonic scalpels have been too large for effective use in robotic surgery until now. 

The global market for robotic surgery is set to quadruple, reaching approximately $36 billion by 2032. 

CEO and co-founder Nico Fenu said: “We have pilot programmes running with healthcare and medical device groups worldwide, including in the United States, and we now look forward to the commercialisation phase with the support of our new investors.”

Nami Surgical is a 2022 spinout from the University of Glasgow’s world-renowned Centre for Medical and Industrial Ultrasonics.  

The company was co-founded by CTO Dr Rebecca Cleary and is chaired by experienced life science and medtech NXD Albert Nicholl who said: “We have a huge opportunity ahead of us, and a fast route to market with the first product from the platform.” 

