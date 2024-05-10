Law

Forensic accountant makes move to Pinsent Masons

| May 10, 2024

Law firm Pinsent Masons has hired forensic accounting specialist David Lister as partner to bolster its professional services capabilities in investigations and fraud risk management.

Edinburgh-based Mr Lister, pictured, was previously at a Big Four accounting firm where he was a partner for ten years. He joins the Pinsent Masons forensics & accounting services (FAS) team as the firm continues to build its multidisciplinary approach to serving clients.

Head of risk advisory services at Pinsent Masons, Jim Cormack, said: “David’s reputation and wealth of forensic accounting experience will play a critical role in driving our growth plans for the FAS team.”

The hire follows the promotion of forensic accountant Hinesh Shah to partner and the hire of regulatory investigations partner Melanie Ryan in the firm’s multi-disciplinary investigations practice.

