Ex-Clark.tech head launches content consultancy

| May 14, 2024
Ray Bugg and Kirsten Paul

A content and communications consultancy has been launched to support Scotland’s technology ecosystem.  

Brass Neck has been created by Kirsten Paul and is joined by tech publisher and event director, Ray Bugg, who has an interest in the consultancy.  

Most recently, Ms Paul was associate director and head of Clark.tech , the specialist wing of PR agency Clark.

Over the last 17 years, she has worked with some of the world’s biggest technology companies and innovative tech startups.

She said: “I created brass neck to provide frank advice to the tech sector on how to make messaging and content work harder. The Scottish tech startup scene continues to excite me, but overly technical content or a lack of awareness of how comms can support growth could harm an organisation’s profile.”

Ray Bugg, founder and director of DIGIT, said: “From my conversations with tech leaders, it’s clear that there is an appetite for a content firm that has deep-rooted tech knowledge.” 

