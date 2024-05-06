Emirates returns to Edinburgh with new A350

Route resumes

Emirates has ordered 65 A350s

Emirates airline will return to Edinburgh from November as the city is named among the first nine destinations to be served by its new fleet of A350 fuel-efficient aircraft.

Services connecting Edinburgh and Dubai were launched in 2018 but suspended during the Covid pandemic in 2020. The airline continues to serve Glasgow.

The airline has 65 A350-900s on order as part of Dubai’s ambitious economic agenda, spearheaded by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

In a statement this morning, the company said the plan is to connect Dubai to an additional 400 cities over the next decade, solidifying the emirate’s position as a global trade and travel hub.

All are earmarked to serve short to medium haul cities on the Emirates network, with Bahrain as its inaugural destination. Flights serving Edinburgh will begin on 4 November.

The aircraft offer three cabin classes, with 32 next generation Business Class seats, 21 seats in Premium Economy, and 259 pitched Economy Class seats.

The wide-bodied A350 contributes to environmental sustainability, generating significantly lower emissions compared to previous generation aircraft.

Adnan Kazim, deputy president and chief commercial officer of Emirates Airline, said: “The A350 will be a game-changer for Emirates, enabling us to serve regional points with superior operating efficiency and flexibility across the Middle East and GCC, West Asia and Europe.”