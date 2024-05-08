Donnelly takes role with Scotland Food & Drink

Food & Drink

John Donnelly: food and drink role

Scotland Food & Drink, the industry leadership body for the £16 billon sector, has appointed John Donnelly as membership and commercial director.

Mr Donnelly held senior roles including CEO of Marketing Edinburgh at the time of its controversial break-up.

His other roles include commercial director for the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, interim head of marketing and commercial at the Scottish Rugby Union, and most recently, he was a marketing and strategy consultant.

Mr Donnelly will lead the business development activity for Scotland Food & Drink and his appointment follows changes and growth within the team.

Tracy Cameron has stepped into the role of Scotland Food & Drink’s interim head of business development, representing members in the Highlands and Islands.

Iain Baxter, chief executive at Scotland Food & Drink, said: “John joins Scotland Food & Drink at a really exciting time for both the organisation and the wider industry. We are improving our offering for our members to maximise the support that we can offer them to drive responsible growth throughout the sector.

“Unlocking new opportunities and improving our commercial engagement with businesses from across the economy will help us to deliver on the objectives set out in our national strategy, ‘Sustaining Scotland. Supplying the World.’. It’s a privilege to have John, and his many years of experience, on board to help us achieve that.”

The organisation is also recruiting for an East of Scotland business development manager, and is once again partnering with Opportunity North East (ONE) to recruit a joint-funded north east business development manager.