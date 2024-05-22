Davidson to replace Hartop as CEO at Hampden

Banking

Tracey Davidson: succeeds Graeme Hartop

UK private bank Hampden & Co has appointed Tracey Davidson as chief executive, replacing Graeme Hartop who is retiring after 11 years in the role.

Ms Davidson will join the bank in the autumn from Handelsbanken UK where she is Deputy CEO. She previously worked at Barclays, expanding banking operations in the UK.

She is also chair of Handelsbanken Wealth & Asset Management and a board member at the Personal Investment Management & Financial Advice Association (PIMFA).

Simon Miller, chair at Hampden & Co, said Ms Davidson “was the outstanding candidate in a very strong field and she is very well respected in the market, among peers and by clients and professional intermediaries.”

He added: “Graeme has led the bank through launch to profitability with record levels of deposits, lending, and client numbers. We wish him great success in the next phase of life and thank him for his commitment, leadership and vision in building strong foundations for Hampden & Co.”

In its 2023 annual results, Hampden & Co announced client numbers increased by almost a fifth (19%) to a new high of 5,598. To meet demand from clients for a personalised banking service, the bank grew the number of employees by almost a quarter (23%) to 154.

Strong demand for borrowing saw total lending rise 9% to £488 million for the year. Deposits increased 8% to £858 million, with term accounts seeing net inflows of £142 million. The bank recorded a profit before tax of £9.1 million in 2023, up from £2 million in 2022.