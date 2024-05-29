Champions League final preview: Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund

Advertorial Content |

Real Madrid head into this year’s Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund in imperious form, unbeaten in their last 24 matches in all competitions since their 4-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid in January.

Thus, the current Champions League winner odds are in favour of Los Blancos, with most football fans expecting a relatively comfortable win for the 14-time champions.

However, Dortmund will take confidence from their home and away wins against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the semi-finals, where they managed to overcome the odds by knocking the French giants out of the competition, registering a clean sheet in both games.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, June 1

Time: 8 p.m. (BST)

Stadium: Wembley Stadium

Referee: Slavko Vincic

Last Fixture: Real Madrid 3:2 Borussia Dortmund (2017)

Current Form

Real Madrid’s Form:

All Competitions – D/W/W/W/W/D

Champions League – W/D/D/D/D/W

Despite recording four draws from their last six Champions League fixtures, Real Madrid will come into this match with supreme confidence after progressing past Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and RB Leipzig in the knockout rounds.

This, combined with the fact they have only tasted defeat twice across all competitions this campaign, means Dortmund will be up against it if they are to upset the football bets odds here.

Borussia Dortmund’s Form:

All Competitions – L/W/W/W/L/W

Champions League – D/W/L/W/W/W

Conversely to their opposition, Dortmund do not come into this final as a side carrying any sort of unbeaten streak but have seemed to rise to the occasion in big games recently.

BVB have also put together a good run towards the back end of the season, amassing four wins in their last five games after the disappointing 4-1 defeat to RB Leipzig, with their only defeat in that period coming against Mainz, though their squad was heavily rotated.

Head-to-Head

With only 14 fixtures having been played between the two sides, the head-to-head record favours Real Madrid, as they have won six, while Dortmund have only won three.

Having not faced off since the 2017/18 season, where both sides resided in the same Champions League group, Madrid got the better of BVB, picking up maximum points across the two matches.

However, the last time that Dortmund made the final of the competition in the 2012/13 campaign, they overcame the Spanish giants 4-3 on aggregate in the semi-final.

Team News

Real Madrid are expected to make two changes to the side that started the second leg against Bayern.

Thibaut Courtois is expected to replace Andriy Lunin after returning from a long spell on the sidelines, and Aurelien Tchouameni will make way for Eduardo Camavinga or Luka Modric due to a foot injury.

Dortmund boss, Edin Terzic, is expected to name the same lineup that started in the second leg against PSG.

Ramy Bensebaini will miss the final due to a medial collateral ligament injury he sustained in March.

Score Prediction

Real Madrid 2:0 Borussia Dortmund

Though many neutrals will be wanting the underdogs to produce a shock result, this does seem like a task too far for a side that has punched well above its weight in the tournament thus far.

The first half is likely to be cagey, with Dortmund sitting in a low block, looking for their chance to transition quickly. However, the quality that Madrid possess in the middle of the park to control a game, and with Courtois back in net, it’s hard to see past a 15th Champions League for the Spanish outfit.