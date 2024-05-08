Campbell becomes CEO at Port of Cromarty Firth

Logistics

The Port of Cromarty Firth (PoCF) has appointed Alex Campbell, a business leader with experience in the renewables, oil and gas, marine and environmental sectors, as chief executive.

Mr Campbell (pictured) has joined the trust port from environmental and geospatial consultancy APEM, where he was managing director, based in Aberdeen.

He has previously held similar positions at survival and safety solutions company Survitec Group and James Fisher and Sons.

His experience also includes an eight-year spell at multi-national engineering firm Atkins, where he was managing director, oil and gas.

He succeeds Bob Buskie, who has retired after a decade at the helm of the Invergordon based Port.

Mr Campbell said: “These are exciting times for the Port and the Highlands as we look towards the full establishment of Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport and the area becoming a key hub for the development of the offshore wind industry.”

PoCF chair, Hugh Mitchell, said: “Alex brings the experience, leadership skills and enthusiasm needed to lead the Port forward and joins at a most exciting time as we seek to progress the Port’s ambition to be the major marshalling and integration port for offshore wind.”