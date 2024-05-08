Caledonian Brewery homes plan ‘will respect history’

Application

The plans for the Caledonian site will preserve heritage buildings

A plan has been submitted for the transformation of the historic Caledonian Brewery in Edinburgh into 168 homes.

The Caledonian, founded in 1869, was closed by owner Heineken UK in 2022 and the 1.9 acre site put on the market.

Regeneration specialist Artisan Real Estate wants to preserve the distinctive range of B-listed Victorian buildings which will be turned into a low carbon residential community.

Artisan’s managing director for Scotland, David Westwater, said: “Artisan’s development proposals intend to respect, preserve and tell the story of the Caledonian Brewery.

“The feedback from our consultation events was overwhelmingly supportive and positive. There was a significant and long-established affinity, amongst local residents especially, for the historic brewery buildings which will be preserved to form the heart of our new development – including the spectacular 130-ft red brick chimney.

“We intend to maintain and celebrate as much of the brewery’s unique heritage as possible, and this includes marking the site of the two original springs on site which originally provided fresh water for the brewery process.”

The development will include a mix of one, two and three-bed family apartments through to duplex units and mews houses, together with affordable housing.

The brewery currently houses a vast amount of brewing equipment – including what were the last remaining direct fired ‘coppers’ to be used in the UK, which have been attracting the interest of independent breweries across the world.

As part of the redevelopment plans, Artisan intends to ‘upcycle’ as much of the internal equipment as possible, allowing the Caledonian Brewery’s significant technical legacy to continue to play a part in today’s global brewing industry.