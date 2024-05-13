Bradbury takes over as COO at Gilson Gray FM

Finance

Gilson Gray Financial Management (GGFM) has promoted Emma Bradbury to chief operating officer (COO).

Ms Bradbury (pictured) has held several roles with the firm, supporting its expansion.

As COO, she will drive the next chapter of GGFM’s growth, taking over from Steve Herkes who retires as managing director.

Glen Gilson, chair of Gilson Gray Financial Management, said: “We have ambitious plans for the year ahead, and Emma will be responsible for the operational delivery of the growth strategy and achieving the targets we have set for 2024.”

Ms Bradbury said: “Having been with GGFM since day one, this is a natural next step in my progression with the firm and I’m excited to take on this leadership role, working closely with Glen as chair and Alastair Fiddes as CFO.

“In recent years I have increasingly been part of the strategic decision-making process, so it is great to formalise that and play a key part in the future growth strategy.”