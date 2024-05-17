Billionaires in decline as super rich quit Britain

Wealth league

Jim Ratcliffe is a faller, Paul McCartney hits new milestone, Anders Holch Povlsen stays top in Scotland

Britain’s billionaires are a shrinking community, according to the latest compilation of the wealthiest individuals and families.

The number has fallen sharply in just two years, from a peak of 177 in 2022 to 165 this year, according to the Sunday Times Rich list.

The minimum entry for the list of 350 this year is £350 million and they have a combined fortune of £795 billion — a sum larger than the annual GDP of Poland.

Robert Watts, compiler of the list, said: “Britain’s billionaire boom has come to an end. Many of our home-grown entrepreneurs have seen their fortunes fall and some of the global super rich who came here are moving away.

“Thousands of British livelihoods rely on the super-rich to some extent. We’ll have to wait and see whether we have now reached peak billionaire, and what that means for our economy.

“These may be harder times to create wealth, but The Sunday Times Rich List continues to unearth entrepreneurs building fortunes in diverse and often surprising ways. This year’s new entries include people who have made money from artificial intelligence and virtual worlds as well as plumbing supplies and teaching aides.”

Despite the fall in billionaires, Gopi Hinduja and his family are the richest people in the UK with a fortune of £37.2 billion, up from £35 billion last year and the largest fortune ever recorded in the leading wealth rankings.

The biggest fallers on this year’s list are Sir Jim Ratcliffe (£6.2bn), founder of the petrochemicals giant Ineos that now operates 194 sites, including Grangemouth, in 29 countries. He resides in Monaco and has bought a stake in Manchester United.

Another big faller is Sir James Dyson and family (£2.2bn) , Britain’s best-known inventor who has established a university and pledged £35 million to his old school.

Meanwhile, Sir Paul McCartney has reached a milestone as the first UK musician to achieve billionaire status, boosting his wealth by £50 million. This increase comes after a year of touring and the lucrative value of his back catalogue, along with covers by Beyoncé.

Optical Express founder David Moulsdale joins the list for the first time this year. Also making her debut alongside the Glasgow entrepreneur is Flure Grossart, the daughter of the late Edinburgh financier Sir Angus Grossart.

Other new entries include Euan Blair,Tony Blair’s eldest son, who set up the £1.4 billion apprenticeship tech firm Multiverse that matches people with apprenticeships at more than 1,500 firms, ranging from Google and Microsoft to Pfizer and Net-a-Porter, where they can earn a salary as they learn. Monaco-based Sir Lewis Hamilton, the Formula 1 driver, is said to have secured a new contract with Ferrari that could be worth as much as $446 million.

Once again there is no mention of the ‘billionaire’ Doug Barrowman and his wife Michelle Mone.

Danish retailer and land owner Anders Holch Povlsen remains the richest person resident in Scotland. Among his assets is the fire-hit Jenners building in Edinburgh.

Other familiar names in the list include the Gordon family owners of spirits firm William Grant, the oil and regeneration leader Sir Ian Wood, the bus and property brothers Sandy and James Easdale, and the author JK Rowling.

SCOTLAND’S RICHEST

ScotlandRank Name Sector 2024wealth Wealth increase/decrease 1 Anders Holch Povlsen Fashion: Bestseller and Asos £6.73bn Down £1.77bn 2 Glenn Gordon and family Spirits: William Grant and Sons £5.619bn Up £1.012bn 3 Sir Ian Wood and family Oil services and fishing: Wood Group £1.911bn Up £91m 4 Mahdi Al-Tajir Metals, oil and water: Highland Spring £1.641bn Up £4m 5 Lady Philomena Clark and family Car sales: Arnold Clark £1.581bn Down £310m 6 Sandy and James Easdale Transport and property: McGill’s £1.45bn Up £25m 7 The Thomson family Media: DC Thomson £1.367bn Down £90m 8 JK Rowling Novels and films: Harry Potter £945m Up £70m 9 Sir Brian Souter and Dame Ann Gloag Transport: Stagecoach Group £815m Up £35m 10 Lord Laidlaw Conferences: IIR £741m Down £8m

THE 20 WEALTHIEST UK BILLIONAIRES

2024Rank Name 2024 Wealth Source of Wealth Rise/Fall 2023 Wealth 1 Gopi Hinduja and family £37.196bn Investors ▲£2.196bn £35bn 2 Sir Leonard Blavatnik £29.246bn Investor ▲£0.621bn £28.625bn 3 David and Simon Reuben and family £24.977bn Landlords ▲£0.578bn £24.399bn 4 Sir Jim Ratcliffe £23.519bn Chemicals magnate ▼£6.169bn £29.688bn 5 Sir James Dyson and family £20.8bn Inventor ▼£2.2bn £23bn 6 Barnaby and Merlin Swire and family £17.2bn Transport dynasty ▲£8.82bn £8.38bn 7 Idan Ofer £14.960bn Shipping tycoon ▲£6.96bn £8bn 8 Lakshmi Mittal and family £14.921bn Steel magnate ▼£1.079bn £16bn 9 Guy, George, Alannah and Galen Weston and family £14.493bn Heirs and retailers ▼£0.007bn £14.5bn 10 John Fredriksen and family £12.867bn Oil baron ▲£4.556bn £8.311bn 11 Kirsten and Jorn Rausing £12.634bn Heirs ▲£0.634bn £12bn 12 Alex Gerko £12.055bn Trader ▲£2.926bn £9.129bn 13 Michael Platt £12bn Hedge funder ▲£0.5bn £11.5bn 14 Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken and Michel de Carvalho £11.751bn Brewing heir and banker ▼£1.371bn £13.122bn 15 The Duke of Westminster and the Grosvenor family £10.127bn Property heir

