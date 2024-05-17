Wealth league
Billionaires in decline as super rich quit Britain
Britain’s billionaires are a shrinking community, according to the latest compilation of the wealthiest individuals and families.
The number has fallen sharply in just two years, from a peak of 177 in 2022 to 165 this year, according to the Sunday Times Rich list.
The minimum entry for the list of 350 this year is £350 million and they have a combined fortune of £795 billion — a sum larger than the annual GDP of Poland.
Robert Watts, compiler of the list, said: “Britain’s billionaire boom has come to an end. Many of our home-grown entrepreneurs have seen their fortunes fall and some of the global super rich who came here are moving away.
“Thousands of British livelihoods rely on the super-rich to some extent. We’ll have to wait and see whether we have now reached peak billionaire, and what that means for our economy.
“These may be harder times to create wealth, but The Sunday Times Rich List continues to unearth entrepreneurs building fortunes in diverse and often surprising ways. This year’s new entries include people who have made money from artificial intelligence and virtual worlds as well as plumbing supplies and teaching aides.”
Despite the fall in billionaires, Gopi Hinduja and his family are the richest people in the UK with a fortune of £37.2 billion, up from £35 billion last year and the largest fortune ever recorded in the leading wealth rankings.
The biggest fallers on this year’s list are Sir Jim Ratcliffe (£6.2bn), founder of the petrochemicals giant Ineos that now operates 194 sites, including Grangemouth, in 29 countries. He resides in Monaco and has bought a stake in Manchester United.
Another big faller is Sir James Dyson and family (£2.2bn) , Britain’s best-known inventor who has established a university and pledged £35 million to his old school.
Meanwhile, Sir Paul McCartney has reached a milestone as the first UK musician to achieve billionaire status, boosting his wealth by £50 million. This increase comes after a year of touring and the lucrative value of his back catalogue, along with covers by Beyoncé.
Optical Express founder David Moulsdale joins the list for the first time this year. Also making her debut alongside the Glasgow entrepreneur is Flure Grossart, the daughter of the late Edinburgh financier Sir Angus Grossart.
Other new entries include Euan Blair,Tony Blair’s eldest son, who set up the £1.4 billion apprenticeship tech firm Multiverse that matches people with apprenticeships at more than 1,500 firms, ranging from Google and Microsoft to Pfizer and Net-a-Porter, where they can earn a salary as they learn. Monaco-based Sir Lewis Hamilton, the Formula 1 driver, is said to have secured a new contract with Ferrari that could be worth as much as $446 million.
Once again there is no mention of the ‘billionaire’ Doug Barrowman and his wife Michelle Mone.
Danish retailer and land owner Anders Holch Povlsen remains the richest person resident in Scotland. Among his assets is the fire-hit Jenners building in Edinburgh.
Other familiar names in the list include the Gordon family owners of spirits firm William Grant, the oil and regeneration leader Sir Ian Wood, the bus and property brothers Sandy and James Easdale, and the author JK Rowling.
SCOTLAND’S RICHEST
|ScotlandRank
|Name
|Sector
|2024wealth
|Wealth increase/decrease
|1
|Anders Holch Povlsen
|Fashion: Bestseller and Asos
|£6.73bn
|Down £1.77bn
|2
|Glenn Gordon and family
|Spirits: William Grant and Sons
|£5.619bn
|Up £1.012bn
|3
|Sir Ian Wood and family
|Oil services and fishing: Wood Group
|£1.911bn
|Up £91m
|4
|Mahdi Al-Tajir
|Metals, oil and water: Highland Spring
|£1.641bn
|Up £4m
|5
|Lady Philomena Clark and family
|Car sales: Arnold Clark
|£1.581bn
|Down £310m
|6
|Sandy and James Easdale
|Transport and property: McGill’s
|£1.45bn
|Up £25m
|7
|The Thomson family
|Media: DC Thomson
|£1.367bn
|Down £90m
|8
|JK Rowling
|Novels and films: Harry Potter
|£945m
|Up £70m
|9
|Sir Brian Souter and Dame Ann Gloag
|Transport: Stagecoach Group
|£815m
|Up £35m
|10
|Lord Laidlaw
|Conferences: IIR
|£741m
|Down £8m
THE 20 WEALTHIEST UK BILLIONAIRES
|2024Rank
|Name
|2024 Wealth
|Source of Wealth
|Rise/Fall
|2023 Wealth
|1
|Gopi Hinduja and family
|£37.196bn
|Investors
|▲£2.196bn
|£35bn
|2
|Sir Leonard Blavatnik
|£29.246bn
|Investor
|▲£0.621bn
|£28.625bn
|3
|David and Simon Reuben and family
|£24.977bn
|Landlords
|▲£0.578bn
|£24.399bn
|4
|Sir Jim Ratcliffe
|£23.519bn
|Chemicals magnate
|▼£6.169bn
|£29.688bn
|5
|Sir James Dyson and family
|£20.8bn
|Inventor
|▼£2.2bn
|£23bn
|6
|Barnaby and Merlin Swire and family
|£17.2bn
|Transport dynasty
|▲£8.82bn
|£8.38bn
|7
|Idan Ofer
|£14.960bn
|Shipping tycoon
|▲£6.96bn
|£8bn
|8
|Lakshmi Mittal and family
|£14.921bn
|Steel magnate
|▼£1.079bn
|£16bn
|9
|Guy, George, Alannah and Galen Weston and family
|£14.493bn
|Heirs and retailers
|▼£0.007bn
|£14.5bn
|10
|John Fredriksen and family
|£12.867bn
|Oil baron
|▲£4.556bn
|£8.311bn
|11
|Kirsten and Jorn Rausing
|£12.634bn
|Heirs
|▲£0.634bn
|£12bn
|12
|Alex Gerko
|£12.055bn
|Trader
|▲£2.926bn
|£9.129bn
|13
|Michael Platt
|£12bn
|Hedge funder
|▲£0.5bn
|£11.5bn
|14
|Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken and Michel de Carvalho
|£11.751bn
|Brewing heir and banker
|▼£1.371bn
|£13.122bn
|15
|The Duke of Westminster and the Grosvenor family
|£10.127bn
|Property heir