Beattie takes further step up to director at CT

Accountancy

Accountancy and business advisory firm CT has promoted social housing sector specialist Stuart Beattie to director.

Mr Beattie, pictured, who is also the firm’s head of registered social landlords, joined CT in 2005 as a trainee and has since developed his expertise within the Scottish social housing sector, supporting a broad range of clients from large associations to small, community-focused housing groups.

In his new role he will continue his focus on further growing the firm’s presence across the RSL sector and the wider property sector and will lead the firm’s team in supporting housing associations on core challenges including cyber security, stakeholder communications and financial management matters.

Jeremy Chittleburgh, Senior Partner at CT, said: “Stuart is a home-grown success story who has been with us since the beginning of his career.”