Balfour+Manson expands with AH&Co acquisition

Amy McKay, Alastair Hart, Julie Clark-Spence and Greg Lawson (pic: contributed)

Balfour+Manson has expanded its presence in the north-east with the acquisition of Alastair Hart & Co, Solicitors & Estate Agents (AH&Co).

AH&Co has been run by Alastair Hart since the mid-1990s, and he will join the merged practice as a consultant for a short period with the merger being completed on 30 June.

Scott Foster, chief operating officer of Balfour+Manson, said: “This is a terrific addition to our business and very much in line with Balfour+Manson’s growth plans.

“Alastair, who has been referring work to our Aberdeen team for some time, will initially work as a consultant to support the bedding in and transfer of his business and clients to the merged firm.”

Balfour+Manson will maintain AH&Co’s presence in Portlethen, where the firm has been operating for 25 years, mainly providing private client, residential conveyancing, and estate agency, while AH&Co’s Aberdeen office is moving to Balfour+Manson’s Albyn Place office.

Mr Foster added: “With a broader scope of legal disciplines available at Balfour+Manson, there are clear opportunities to offer a wider range of services to AH&Co clients in both Aberdeen and Portlethen, along with new clients of the merged business.”

Mr Hart said: “I’ve had a very enjoyable legal career. I have always been very impressed by Balfour+Manson and feel we share the same ethos. I therefore know my clients will continue to be in safe, experienced. and skilled hands-on completion of the merger.

Julie Clark-Spence, partner at Balfour+Manson who heads up the Aberdeen office, said: “We have known Alastair for many years, and it has always been clear that his clients have benefited from a high standard of personal service and professionalism.”

The merger news follows the announcement that Amy McKay and Greg Lawson had been made partners of Balfour+Manson in Aberdeen. Ms McKay, a property specialist, and Mr Lawson, a private client lawyer, will both work closely with Mr Hart during the handover period.