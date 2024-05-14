Arts and business venue Summerhall up for sale

Property offered

Summerhall is a multi-purpose facility

Summerhall, the business centre, fringe venue and arts studio in Edinburgh, has been put up for sale.

Based in the former Royal School of Veterinary Studies overlooking the Meadows, it is home to about 110 organisations, including Pickering’s Gin, Barney’s Beer and community radio station EHFM.

It was bought and turned into a multi-arts venue in 2011, and has become an established part of Edinburgh’s art and culture scene, as well as a hub during the Fringe.

Owner, Oesselmann Estate, a family-run trust registered in the Isle of Man, has informed Summerhall Management of the planned sale, which includes the main building and all of its current licences.

All planned events, including Summerhall’s upcoming shows at the Fringe, will take place as planned, and Summerhall Management says all existing tenant leases will remain in place, with tenants given the option to extend.

Estate agents say it could become another hotel, turned over to offices or student accommodation.

Summerhall is home to Pickering’s Gin (pic: Terry Murden)

It is thought that the two-acre site is worth considerably more than the £4 million that was paid to acquire it from Edinburgh University.

Summerhall Management said in a statement it was hopeful that a new owner would “build upon all that has been achieved over 13 years for the arts and culture of Edinburgh and Scotland.”

Robert McDowell, a director of Oesselmann Estate and a director of Summerhall Management, said: “In 2011, buying the old vet School buildings was ambitious.

“A small team worked alongside me to bring in some of the best arts in Edinburgh especially during the festivals.

“I am so proud to say that I have been part of a space that adheres to the original spirit of the festival and has provided a space for artists, creators and makers to play, build and grow over the years.

“My hope is that with new owners buying the building, Summerhall will be strengthened for the future and continue its miraculously extraordinary activities.”