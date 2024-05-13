Honours
13 Scottish recipients of King’s Awards for Enterprise
Thirteen Scotland-based businesses are named in the second King’s Awards for Enterprise which recognise achievement in innovation, international trade, sustainable development and promoting opportunity through social mobility.
Recipients include a cashmere and woollens manufacturer and retailer, a brand protection company and a logistics business.
The full list of recipients in Scotland:
Monitor Systems Scotland, Aberdeen, International Trade category
Maritime Developments, Westhill, International Trade category
James Johnston & Co, Elgin, International Trade category
Vascutek, trading as Terumo Aortic, Inchinnan, Innovation category
SnapDragon Monitoring, Edinburgh, International Trade category
Mike Stoane Lighting, Loanhead, Sustainable Development and Innovation categories
Perle Hotels, Portree, International Trade category
Liquid Gas Equipment, trading as Babcock LGE, Rosyth, Innovation category
Rohr Aero Services, Prestwick, International Trade category
JST Services (Floating Piers), Ayr, Innovation category
Deep Casing Tools, Aberdeenshire, International Trade category
Sarco Stopper, Broxburn, Innovation category
ERIBÉ Knitwear, Melrose, International Trade category
The King’s Awards for Enterprise were previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise and were renamed last year to reflect the King’s desire to continue the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II by recognising outstanding UK businesses.
The programme, now in its 58th year, has awarded more than 7,000 companies since its inception in 1965.
Recipients are permitted to fly The King’s Awards flag at their main office and use the emblem on their marketing materials.
They are also given a Grant of Appointment (an official certificate) and a commemorative crystal trophy. Awards are valid for five years.
Minister for Enterprise Kevin Hollinrake said: “I congratulate the incredible Scottish businesses who have received a King’s Award for Enterprise this year.
“Businesses like JST Services who exemplify innovation, and Eribé Knitwear who are exporting British excellence across the globe truly inspire confidence in the British enterprise.
“I wish them every success and commend the invaluable contributions they make to communities both at home and overseas, helping to grow the UK economy.”
UK Government Minister for Scotland Donald Cameron said: “The winners are all outstanding in their field. From creating hi-tech marine equipment to improving water conservation technology and delivering solutions to treat heart disease, their expertise cements Scotland’s status as a world leader in innovation.
“I want to congratulate all the winners and encourage firms across Scotland to enter next year’s awards to inspire our next generation of business pioneers.”
His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenants will be presenting the Awards to businesses locally throughout the year.