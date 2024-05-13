13 Scottish recipients of King’s Awards for Enterprise

Honours

Rachel Jones, founder of SnapDragon Monitoring

Thirteen Scotland-based businesses are named in the second King’s Awards for Enterprise which recognise achievement in innovation, international trade, sustainable development and promoting opportunity through social mobility.

Recipients include a cashmere and woollens manufacturer and retailer, a brand protection company and a logistics business.

The full list of recipients in Scotland:

Monitor Systems Scotland, Aberdeen, International Trade category

Maritime Developments, Westhill, International Trade category

James Johnston & Co, Elgin, International Trade category

Vascutek, trading as Terumo Aortic, Inchinnan, Innovation category

SnapDragon Monitoring, Edinburgh, International Trade category

Mike Stoane Lighting, Loanhead, Sustainable Development and Innovation categories

Perle Hotels, Portree, International Trade category

Liquid Gas Equipment, trading as Babcock LGE, Rosyth, Innovation category

Rohr Aero Services, Prestwick, International Trade category

JST Services (Floating Piers), Ayr, Innovation category

Deep Casing Tools, Aberdeenshire, International Trade category

Sarco Stopper, Broxburn, Innovation category

ERIBÉ Knitwear, Melrose, International Trade category

The King’s Awards for Enterprise were previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise and were renamed last year to reflect the King’s desire to continue the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II by recognising outstanding UK businesses.

The programme, now in its 58th year, has awarded more than 7,000 companies since its inception in 1965.

Recipients are permitted to fly The King’s Awards flag at their main office and use the emblem on their marketing materials.

They are also given a Grant of Appointment (an official certificate) and a commemorative crystal trophy. Awards are valid for five years.

Minister for Enterprise Kevin Hollinrake said: “I congratulate the incredible Scottish businesses who have received a King’s Award for Enterprise this year.

“Businesses like JST Services who exemplify innovation, and Eribé Knitwear who are exporting British excellence across the globe truly inspire confidence in the British enterprise.

“I wish them every success and commend the invaluable contributions they make to communities both at home and overseas, helping to grow the UK economy.”

UK Government Minister for Scotland Donald Cameron said: “The winners are all outstanding in their field. From creating hi-tech marine equipment to improving water conservation technology and delivering solutions to treat heart disease, their expertise cements Scotland’s status as a world leader in innovation.

“I want to congratulate all the winners and encourage firms across Scotland to enter next year’s awards to inspire our next generation of business pioneers.”

His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenants will be presenting the Awards to businesses locally throughout the year.