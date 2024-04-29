Yousaf quits after ‘sticking to principles over power’

SNP crisis

Humza Yousaf announcing his resignation at Bute House today

Humza Yousaf has resigned as SNP leader after saying he would not trade his principles in order to hold on to power.

In a nine-minute speech to a media conference he said he will continue as First Minister until a successor is appointed.

“I have concluded that repairing the relationship across the political divide can only be done with someone else at the helm,” he told the gathering at Bute House, the First Minister’s official residence in Edinburgh.

He said he believed the decision to end the cooperation agreement with the Green party last Thursday was right for the SNP and the country. He said that he had hoped to continue working with the Greens in a “less formal arrangement”.

He believed it was “absolutely possible” he could have won a confidence vote by cutting a deal with his opponents, but opted not to carry on after a weekend reflecting on his position.

After delivering his resignation speech he left without taking questions.

Mr Yousaf stepped down rather than face two confidence votes scheduled for this week after he left the government in chaos by tearing up the Bute House Agreement that brought the Greens into government in 2021.

He said it had served its purpose but indicated his displeasure that the Greens had called a meeting to discuss continuing with the partnership after the SNP abandoned a key climate policy.

Speaking today, Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie said: “Humza Yousaf is right to resign. His position was no longer tenable after he broke the bonds of trust with the Scottish Greens and with everyone who wanted a stable, progressive, pro-independence government.

“It is regrettable that it has ended this way, it didn’t need to. We draw no satisfaction or pleasure from this.”

With a vote on his leadership hanging on one vote, Mr Yousaf was unwilling to do a deal with former SNP leader Alex Salmond who called for an electoral pact with his Alba party to fight on a joint independence ticket.

Alex Salmond offered Mr Yousaf his party’s support on condition of an electoral pact

Mr Salmond offered a deal that would have allowed Mr Yousaf to continue running a minority government, but the pact proposal was rejected by the First Minister’s spokesman as a fantasy.

Despite Mr Yousaf saying he was standing by his principles, Mr Salmond claimed he was ready to cut a deal this morning, but had been over-ruled by senior figures in the SNP.

“The problem for Humza is that he was not in control of his own party,” said Mr Salmond in a lunchtime radio interview.

The resignation of Mr Yousaf brings the curtain down on his leadership just a year after he was elected SNP leader in a narrow victory over Kate Forbes following the resignation of Nicola Sturgeon.

He became the first ethnic minority leader of a devolved government and the first Muslim to lead a major UK party.

Holyrood will have 28 days to elect a first minister by a simple majority.

Likely permanent replacements for Mr Yousaf are the Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth, Health Secretary Neil Gray, and Ms Forbes, though the latter would also fail to gain the support of the Greens. Former party leader John Swinney, who is attending an event on devolution at Westminster, also has a number of supporters.

Support for John Swinney is mounting

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “Regardless of our political differences, I want to thank Humza Yousaf for his public service. In particular, Scots will remember the dignified way in which he acted while his loved ones faced danger in Gaza.

“For Scottish Labour, this has never been about one person – this is about 17 years of SNP failure.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said: “Today will be a difficult day for Humza Yousaf. I thank him for his service and I wish him and his family well for the future.

“Humza Yousaf’s resignation hurls the SNP another step closer towards the end. This is a stale government that has been in power too long.

“Scotland needs a new government- one that won’t make empty promises but will get the basics right.”

Alba Party Holyrood leader Ash Regan, whose support may have kept Mr Yousaf in his job, said: “The irony will not be lost on many that the event that has cost Humza Yousaf his job was removing the Greens from Government- something most people in Scotland agreed with.

“A new SNP leader and a new First Minister will not change parliamentary arithmetic. I continue to stand ready to work in the best interests of Scotland and to advance the cause of Scottish independence.”