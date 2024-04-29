Yousaf expected to quit ahead of confidence votes

SNP crisis

Humza Yousaf’s days as First Minister could be drawing to a close (pic: Terry Murden)

Humza Yousaf’s future as First Minister was hanging by a thread this morning amid expectation that he will resign.

Sources say he has accepted that his position is no longer tenable after senior SNP figures told the party leader that he is struggling to get the required numbers to survive a confidence vote.

The Green party meets today to decide its position, but an angry co-leader Lorna Slater said yesterday that Mr Yousaf had broken their trust after she and Patrick Harvie were sacked last Thursday morning.

Mr Yousaf is unwilling to do a deal with former SNP leader Alex Salmond who called for an electoral pact with his Alba party to fight on a joint independence ticket.

The pact would be a condition for Alba’s sole MSP Ash Regan backing Mr Yousaf in one of confidence votes probably to be held on Wednesday or Thursday.

Mr Yousaf’s spokesman dismissed the pact suggestion as “fantasy”, adding: “There is no possibility of the First Minister agreeing any deal like this with Alex Salmond.”

The leaders of the Scottish Conservatives and Liberal Democrats have rejected an invitation to talks at Bute House, the First Minister’s official residence.

If Yousaf were to be forced from office immediately, then Holyrood would have 28 days to elect a first minister by a simple majority.

Former SNP leader John Swinney is thought to have ruled himself out as an interim leader and with the party in disarray the government could fall.

Likely permanent replacements for Mr Yousaf are the Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth, HJealth Secretary Neil Gray, and Mr Yousaf’s leadership rival Kate Forbes, though the latter would also fail to gain the support of the Greens.

