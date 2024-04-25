Yousaf calls crisis meeting on Green partnership

Cabinet convenes

Humza Yousaf: crisis meeting (pic: Terry Murden)

Scotland’s first minister Humza Yousaf is expected to announce an end to the SNP’s power-sharing deal with the Greens, leaving his government to operate as a minority administration.

Mr Yousaf called an emergency meeting of his cabinet at Bute House, his official residence, this morning.

Last week the Scottish Greens said members would vote on whether the party should remain in power with the SNP after Energy Secretary Mairi McAllan announced the net-zero target was out of reach.

Co-leaders Lorna Slater, the Circularity Minister, and Patrick Harvie, the tenants rights and Net Zero minister, were seeing leaving Bute House before 08:30am this morning and said nothing.

Mr Harvie has said he would quit as co-leader if the Greens vote to end the coalition with the SNP.

The first minister previously said he valued the power-sharing deal – known as the Bute House agreement – and does not expect it to be scrapped.

But there has been growing frustration within his party for an end to the Bute House Agreement that brought the Greens into power.

Many SNP MSPs and other members have been angered by policies such as the deposit return scheme, the rent controls legislation and the failure to dual the A9 which have been influenced by the Greens in government.

… more follows