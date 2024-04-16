Wood urged to sell | jobless rises | DS Smith agrees deal

Markets: Live

Market update

9.30am: Better figures from China (see below) failed to halt a slide in the FTSE 100 which was trading about 120 points lower at 7,846.27 following overnight falls on Wall Street amid concerns that interest rate cuts will be delayed.

Wood Group ‘sell’ call

Ken Gilmartin

John Wood Group, the Aberdeen-based energy services company, is facing pressure from a large shareholder to find a buyer.

Chairman Roy Franklin is understood to have received a letter from top ten shareholder Sparta Capital Management indicating dissatisfaction with Wood’s share price and urging it to engage with potential bidders who can drive the share price.

A £1.7 billion takeover bid by Apollo Management Holdings collapsed last May, despite representing a a 59% premium.

John Wood shares closed 0.3% higher at 140.4p last night, but they are 38% lower than a year ago and 71% lower than five years ago.

Chief executive Ken Gilmartin issued a bullish outlook last month after reporting that revenue in 2023 rose 7.9% and pretax losses narrowed.

DS Smith agrees £5.8bn takeover

International Paper Company has announced a recommended all-share takeover of DS Smith with an implied value of £5.8 billion.

The companies say the combination will bring together complementary businesses to create a global sustainable packaging solutions business, with industry leading positions in two of the most attractive geographies of Europe and North America.

The focus on sustainable packaging makes it well-placed to serve a broad set of customers across a wide range of attractive and growing end-markets.

The deal values each DS Smith Share at 415 pence with DS Smith shareholders receiving 0.1285 wew International Paper shares for each share they hold. There is an enterprise value of £7.8bn.

UK unemployment rises

The UK unemployment rate rose in the three months to February to 4.2% from 4% in the previous quarter, while year-on-year growth in average earnings topped expectations.

January’s three-month reading was upwardly revised slightly from 3.9%. The latest quarterly figure was higher than the 4% forecast.

The Office for National Statistics noted average growth in regular earnings, which excludes bonuses, cooled slightly to 6% in the three months to February from 6.1% in the same period to January.

Including bonuses, average earnings rose 5.6%, in line with the growth seen in the three months to January, and above consensus of a 5.5% climb.

Inflation figures due on Wednesday are expected to show the rate eased further to 3.1% last month.

China economy stronger

China’s economy made a stronger-than-expected start to the year, even as the crisis in its property sector showed few signs of easing.

Gross domestic product expanded by 5.3% in the first three months of 2024, compared to a year earlier, beating expectations the world’s second largest economy could see growth slow to 4.6% in the first quarter.

However, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) also showed first quarter retail sales growth, a key gauge of China’s consumer confidence, fell to 3.1%.

In the same period property investment fell 9.5%, highlighting the challenges faced by China’s real estate firms.

Superdry to delist

Fashion retailer Superdry has announced a restructuring plan that will see it leave the London Stock Exchange.

Shares in the group have tanked this year, with sales falling and losses piling higher after a disappointing Christmas trading season.

As part of the restructuring plan, “rent reductions” are planned for 39 Superdry sites.

Superdry said: “Together, the restructuring plan, equity raise and delisting constitute a key package of measures that are needed to allow Superdry to return to a more stable footing, accelerate its turnaround plan and drive it towards a viable and sustainable future.

“Therefore, each element of this package will be inter-conditional upon the others, such that the package as a whole requires each of the restructuring plan, equity raise and delisting to be approved.”

Existing shareholders will vote on two potential equity rounds- one an open offer to raise £6.8 million and the other a £10m placing.

CVC chooses Amsterdam

CVC Capital Partners, which owns a stake in Six Nations Rugby, has announced plans to list in Amsterdam at a valuation of up to €15 billion in a further blow to the London stock market.

The European private equity firm and its backers are seeking to raise at least €1.25 billion with the initial public offering, after previously postponing its plans due to upheaval in the Middle East.

CVC is majority owned by current and former employees, with institutional investors holding a stake of about 18%. Partners in the company will be subject to lock-in agreements on shares for between three and five years after the initial public offering.

It is one of most successful buyout groups, with assets under management of €186 billion. The firm was spun out of Citigroup in 1993.

Companies listing in London fell to the lowest level since 2009 last year, raising just $1 billion. One of the biggest blows was Japan’s SoftBank listing ­its Cambridge-based subsidiary Arm in New York, despite government lobbying to keep it in London.