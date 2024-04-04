Visiativ extends CAD reach with Solid Apps deal

Acquisition

Scott Henderson: ideal partner

Visiativ UK, the Edinburgh-based professional services and consulting business, has acquired Solid Apps, a 3D CAD and data management solutions company in the Midlands.

The deal will help Visiative further develop its digital engineering and manufacturing solutions to its global client base and extend its reach into the UK CAD market.

Solid Apps was founded by Chris Hill in Oldbury, near Birmingham, in 1998 and has a client base in Birmingham, London, Manchester and Oxford.

Scott Henderson, CEO of Visiativ UK said the firm has grown significantly over the past three years.

“Our ambition has always been to extend further into the CAD market. Solid Apps is the ideal partner to do just that with.”

Chris Hill, managing director of Solid Apps said: “While looking towards my own retirement, I also wanted to secure the future of the business, our team, and the service we provide to our clients.

“In Visiativ we’ve found a partner with experience, expertise and a strong focus on customer service. Our clients can now access a wide range of additional products and services from a business with an international reach.

“I’m delighted that Neale Hall, my fellow director for the past 15 years, will be staying with the business alongside our existing team.”