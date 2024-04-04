Uniqlo ready to inject confidence into Princes St

Retail opening

Launch models: Darcie Maher and Nina Nesbitt

Japanese fashion brand Uniqlo will open its Edinburgh store on 25 April, injecting some confidence into the city’s principal shopping street.

The retailer is taking over a two-storey shop on Princes Street formerly occupied by Bhs.

The launch is a collaboration with Scottish celebrities including the singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt and Darcie Maher, head baker and owner of Lannan Bakery.

Alessandro Dudech, the company’s UK chief operating officer, said: “We are deeply committed to supporting and enriching the communities where we operate.

“The opening of our new store in Edinburgh represents an exciting opportunity to forge lasting connections with local residents, businesses and organisations.”

The 1,430sqm store across two floors is housed in the building designed by Johnson-Marshall and Partners in 1965.

The Edinburgh store will open alongside a new store in London, One Oxford Street, and will follow the Covent Garden store that opened on 27 April 2023, taking the number in the UK to 19 and 2,400 around the world.

Uniqlo is the largest of eight brands in the Fast Retailing Group, the Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo.