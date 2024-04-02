Tycoons share billionaire limelight with pop icon

Forbes list

Taylor Swift joins the billionaires’ club

Taylor Swift has already conquered the world of pop music, and now she’s joined the elite of global billionaires.

The “Shake It Off” star is worth an estimated $1.1bn (£877m) and joins basketball legend Magic Johnson and 263 other new entries on Forbes’ 38th annual World Billionaires List.

Unlike many musicians Swift has accumulated her wealth predominantly through her music rather than through endorsements or ventures in fashion, alcohol and makeup.

This year’s list features a record-breaking 2,781 individuals – 141 more than last year and 26 more than the previous record set in 2021.

Swift is in the middle of a world tour and now she is sharing the rich list limelight with the likes of LVMH titan Bernard Arnault, who comes in at number one after his fortune grew by 10% to $233 billion, and the Tesla cars and X tycoon Elon Musk who remains in second spot with a net worth of $195bn, down from his $300bn peak in 2021. His fall is largely due to the declining share price of Tesla.

It’s bad news for former president Donald Trump whose woes have wiped half-a-billion dollars from his net worth while there was a net loss of 129 from mainland China, where weak consumer spending and a real estate bust helped wipe out $200 billion in wealth.

A further 32 billionaires died, including Harrods’s owner Mohamed Al-Fayed, former Italian Prime

Minister Silvio Berlusconi, former Chilean President Sebastián Piñera and Margaritaville singer

Jimmy Buffett.

Chase Peterson-Withorn, Forbes Senior Editor, Wealth, said: “It’s been an amazing year for the world’s richest people, with more billionaires around the world than ever before,” says . “A record-breaking 14 centibillionaires ($100bn) have 12-figure fortunes. Even during times of financial uncertainty for many, the super-rich continue to thrive.”

The world’s billionaires are richer than ever. Collectively, they are worth a record-breaking $14.2 trillion, up by $2trn from the 2023 list and $1.1trn above the previous record, set in 2021.

The top 20, in particular, had a great year, adding a combined $700bn in wealth over the past 12 months.

The United States still has more billionaires than any other country, now boasting a record 813 on the list, worth a combined $5.7trn. China remains second, with 473 (including Hong Kong) worth $1.7trn. India, which has a record-breaking 200 billionaires worth $954bn, ranks third.

Newspaper owner Rupert Murdoch and family are listed 100th with $19.5bn, while chemicals industry and Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe is 111th with $16bn. Vacuum cleaner manufacturer James Dyson is 140th with $13.6bn.