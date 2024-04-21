Law

Tuohy joins Coulters to help boost legal team

| April 21, 2024

Coulters has appointed Aidan Tuohy as partner from Neilsons as part of the firm’s plans to strengthen its legal team.

Since qualifying as a solicitor in 2019, Mr Tuohy’s career has been marked by rapid advancement and recognition. At Neilsons he progressed from a trainee solicitor to partner within five years.

Coulters’ chairman Mike Fitzgerald said Mr Tuohy “is already a very experienced operator in the Edinburgh and Lothians market and is a great addition to our team.”

