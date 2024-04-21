Law
Tuohy joins Coulters to help boost legal team
Coulters has appointed Aidan Tuohy as partner from Neilsons as part of the firm’s plans to strengthen its legal team.
Since qualifying as a solicitor in 2019, Mr Tuohy’s career has been marked by rapid advancement and recognition. At Neilsons he progressed from a trainee solicitor to partner within five years.
Coulters’ chairman Mike Fitzgerald said Mr Tuohy “is already a very experienced operator in the Edinburgh and Lothians market and is a great addition to our team.”