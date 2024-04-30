Property

Three directors join Scottish Land & Estates

| April 30, 2024

Three directors were appointed to the board of Scottish Land & Estates at the rural business organisation’s AGM.

Angus Cheape, a surveyor and farmer, Alastair Orr Ewing, pictured, a former soldier and venture capitalist, and Michael Upton, an advocate, take up their roles alongside Patrick Colquhoun whose appointment as vice chair (Policy) – previously announced in January – was formally ratified by members.

Dee Ward, chairman of Scottish Land & Estates, said: “We are currently in a period of substantial change on matters such as land reform, agricultural support, addressing the twin climate and nature emergencies as well as issues on housing, tourism and rural depopulation.

