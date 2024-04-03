Thomas leaves Costa for CMO role at Dobbies

Garden centres

Garden centre retailer, Dobbies, has appointed Phil Thomas to the role of chief marketing officer (CMO). Mr Thomas (pictured) joins from Costa Coffee, where he held the same role for the last three years.

He brings over 30 years of wide-ranging marketing experience in both retail and consumer goods. Before serving as CMO of Costa he was CMO at Greene King, and prior to that held numerous marketing roles in Reckitt Benckiser and Procter & Gamble, both in the UK and internationally

David Robinson, CEO of Dobbies, said: “We are building an incredibly strong senior leadership team and recruiting Phil is another positive step in achieving our ambitions.

“Phil is a very experienced marketing operator who will drive our goal of communicating our focus on garden living through all of our marketing.”

Mr Thomas said: “Dobbies is a wonderful brand with an amazing 159-year heritage of helping people enjoy their gardens, and an equally great future ahead.”

His appointment comes as customer director, Louise Niven steps down from her role to go on maternity leave.