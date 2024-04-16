Thelin signs three-year deal to take charge at Aberdeen

Swede dreams

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Reputation: Jimmy Thelin

Elfsborg head coach Jimmy Thelin has signed a three-year deal to become the new Aberdeen manager.

The 46-year-old Swede takes up the reins in June and becomes the Dons’ fifth boss in just over three years.

Interim boss Peter Leven, who stepped in after the sacking of Neil Warnock, will remain at the helm for the rest of the season and then become assistant first-team coach.

Thelin, who will bring his assistants Emir Bajrami and Christer Persson to Pittodrie with him, said: “I can promise the fans we will be striving to build a team that captures the hearts of the supporters and delivers success.

“I wanted to be sure I was making the right step, particularly as it will be my first time managing outside of Sweden.

“At Elfsborg we took a provincial club to compete at the top level and it is our intention to achieve the same at Aberdeen.

“What I have seen at the club, the staff and the facilities is all very impressive. The vision, effort and support offered by the club convinced me it is a great opportunity for me.”

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack said: “The board felt that Jimmy’s playing philosophy, his ability to continually develop excellent players within a successful player trading model and his experience at taking a team and having them compete at the top end of the table matched the criteria we had set out.

“He has a reputation in Sweden as a team builder; someone who will methodically construct a winning side over time. We want this appointment to anchor the club for years to come to create something special at Aberdeen. That will take time, we understand that.”