Taylor Swift fever driving up Edinburgh hotel rates

Hospitality boost

Taylor Swift brings her shows to Edinburgh in June

Taylor Swift fans are pushing up room rates in Edinburgh as hotels in the city report a huge demand ahead of the US singer’s appearance at Murrayfield in June.

One budget hotel in the city has increased its nightly room rate by an average of 169% on performance nights (7, 8 and 9 of June) compared to the week before, while a high end hotel is charging an average of 122% more per night.

Stuart McCallum, partner and head of consumer markets in Scotland RSM UK, said: “Taylor Swift has enormous power to pull in audiences of all ages, and it’s clear her forthcoming Eras Tour is having a massive uplift on demand for hotel rooms in the city, bringing a huge boost to the hospitality sector.

“Taylor’s performances demonstrate that Edinburgh is ideally placed to host large high-profile events such as this, with a good mix of hotels and amenities across the city.

“With many Edinburgh hotels already fully booked, it’s likely to create a halo effect for Glasgow hotels and businesses too. Some more price-sensitive fans may opt to stay further afield and travel into Edinburgh on the train, rather than pay high room rates.”

With an average gross revenue per show of $17,321,063 the tour is the first in history to gross over $1bn and Swift has entered the latest Forbes list of billionaires.

Mr McCallum said local businesses are eager to profit from her popularity.

“As Edinburgh has so much to offer visitors in terms of its rich heritage, outstanding natural beauty and vibrant nighttime economy, we anticipate many ‘Swifties’ will stay longer to explore, bringing a significant boost to Scotland’s economy.”