Sustainabuild expands breakfast network clubs

New venue

Dundee’s Innovation Hub is the venue for the Sustainabuild event

A breakfast club bringing together sustainability professionals from across Scotland’s built environment is coming to Dundee – following overwhelming support for its Edinburgh events.

Sustainabuild Scotland has been running monthly networking and learning events in the capital since January.

The inaugural Dundee club will meet at Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc on 14 May with the theme ‘Building for Net Zero.’

It will bring together sustainability-minded organisations and individuals from the construction and built environment to collaborate, share ideas and create opportunities.

Speakers at the event are Councillor Heather Anderson from Dundee City Council, Guillem Arraez, project architect at Holmes Miller, and Peter McConnachie, passivhaus manager at Robertson Construction Tayside.

Matt Colgan, director of Sustainabuild, said Dundee was the ideal location for the May event, and an exciting next step for the breakfast club’s expansion across Scotland.

He said: “It’s fantastic to be growing our Sustainabuild community across the country. Since we launched in January, we have been hugely encouraged at the support that we’ve received and the great value attendees are getting from participation.”

Speaking about the importance of working together, Matt added: “With the recent realisation that Scotland will not be meetings its 2030 targets for greenhouse gas emissions, it is imperative that we continue to drive the agenda for more sustainable solutions.

Sustainabuild events host speakers and encourage networking

“We still have a local and national plan to achieve net zero by 2045, and it is only by collaborating and meeting with the industry regularly that we are going to create real opportunities for change and keep commitments and actions at the forefront of people’s and organisations’ minds.”

Dundee has been at the forefront of the climate change conversation. In June 2019 the City Council declared a climate emergency and established the Dundee Climate Leadership Group to help achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions for the city over the next 25 years.

Since then, the city has welcomed some of the UK’s biggest sustainable projects, including the Eden Project Dundee, a multi-million-pound landmark development, transforming the former gasworks on East Dock Street into a beacon for regeneration and green tourism.

The venue for the Dundee event, The Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc, has been built with carbon footprint in mind, with natural construction materials used, fuelled by wind power and heated from a neighbouring waste plant.

Gill Simpson, marketing and communications director at Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc added: “We’re excited to be a venue partner with Sustainabuild, bringing this impactful series of events for sustainable building to Dundee.

“The audience can learn from the Innovation Hub story and be inspired by this unique building. We look forward to welcoming sector-leading sustainable businesses into our engaging space.”