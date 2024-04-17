Summit to tackle Scotland’s low R&D relief claims

Innovation

Gemma Monaghan: more awareness needed

Innovation in Scotland is being severely curtailed by very low levels of R&D tax relief and Patent Box claims, a tax relief expert has warned ahead of a summit being convened later this month that aims to tackle the issue.

The Innovation Investment summit, which is being hosted by Azets on 23 April, will explore how businesses can boost R&D and Patent Box tax relief claims and trigger substantial extra investment into innovative businesses.

The summit, which will be addressed by Richard Lochhead, Minister for Small Business, Trade and Innovation, will also announce plans for a team of innovation specialists focused on helping businesses boost their innovation funding.

In 2023 there were 90,000 claims for R&D Tax Relief across the UK worth around £8 billion submitted by around 1.6% of all private businesses. In Scotland there were just 4,200 claims, or around 1% of all private businesses, a significant gap relatively and in absolute terms.

Patent Box claims in Scotland are similarly low, with just 60 projects in 2022, or just 5% of all UK claims (circa 1600). Patent Box provides a lower effective corporate tax rate of 10% on profits attributable to UK or certain European patents. It partners with the R&D Tax regime to support the innovation lifecycle of a UK business.

“Scotland has many innovative businesses but more needs to be done to increase awareness and educate companies on how to prepare a robust claim as it is estimated that HMRC is now enquiring into 20% of submitted claims” said Gemma Monaghan, head of innovation tax with Azets.

“Businesses should not be discouraged by the increase in scrutiny – R&D and Patent Box claims enable companies to access reliefs critical to cash flow and growth and can be pivotal in turning an idea into a commercial success”.

She added: “The Innovation Summit will address the problem of low uptake and will debate how we can help many more businesses release millions of pounds of innovation funding into Scotland’s economy.

“We will also outline our plans for a ‘One-stop’ group of leading experts determined to help businesses access these innovation funding opportunities and support companies through the lifecycle of a business”.

In addition to Mr Lochhead, the panel of speakers will consist of Craig Hutchison, patent attorney at Lawrie; Andrew Castell, partner at Par Equity; and entrepreneur and investor Brian Williamson.

To attend email: victoria.cameron@azets.co.uk