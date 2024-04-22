Sturgeon grilling by MPs delayed by ‘availability’

Hearing postponed

Nicola Sturgeon in tears at the Covid inquiry

Nicola Sturgeon’s grilling by a committee of Westminster MPs has been deferred because of “a change in witness availability”.

The former First Minister was due in the House of Commons on 29 April to appear before the Scottish Affairs Committee which is inquiring into relationships between the devolved governments since the passing of the Scotland Act.

While she will still attend the hearing, her appearance has been postponed until a later date which has yet to be announced.

Ms Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell, the former SNP chief executive, was last week charged with embezzlement and it was not known if this was a factor in the postponement of the committee hearing.

A statement issued by the Committee said: “Nicola Sturgeon’s appearance in front of the Scottish Affairs Committee, originally planned for Monday 29 April, has been postponed due to a change in witness availability.

“Ms Sturgeon has committed to give evidence to the Committee as part of the inquiry entitled Intergovernmental relations: 25 years since the Scotland Act 1998.

“A new date for the session will be announced in due course.”

Former Secretaries of State for Scotland, Alistair Carmichael MP and David Mundell MP, appeared today as MPs probe witnesses on how effectively the Governments worked collaboratively during periods of political tension, for example during the Independence Referendum and the UK’s exit from the European Union.

As the inquiry into intergovernmental relations gathers pace, the Committee confirmed that Levelling Up Secretary and Minister for Intergovernmental Relations, Michael Gove MP, will give evidence to cross-party members in June.

The committee has already heard from Lord David Cameron, former First Minister Alex Salmond, Angus Robertson MSP, Baroness Liddell, a former secretary of state for Scotland, and former MP Douglas Alexander.