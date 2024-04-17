Scottish ministers to dilute climate commitments

Policy climbdown

By a Daily Business reporter |

Mairi McAllan will make a statement on climate targets. (Pic: Terry Murden / DB Media Services)

Scottish Economy and Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan is expected to announce that the Holyrood government will not achieve its climate change targets, a move likely to spark division with its Green party partners.

The minister will admit that the Scottish government’s target for cutting carbon emissions over the next six years is now unachievable.

Her announcement will come just two weeks after Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie called for climate action to be stepped up.

A decision by the SNP to water down its commitments, will contravene the Bute House agreement, which brought the Scottish Greens into power in 2021 and promised to accelerate the transition to net zero.

Scottish Greens climate spokesperson Mark Ruskell MSP tonight said: “We are absolutely determined to accelerate the urgent and substantial action needed to tackle the climate crisis as laid out by the CCC recently, and fully expect the Scottish Government to respond to that challenge.

Mark Ruskell: pivotal moment (pic: Terry Murden)

“This is a pivotal moment for us to ramp up the kind of meaningful change that will put us on track to achieve net zero by 2045 at the latest, in the face of a complete reversal of climate action from the UK Government.”

However, the move will be seen by climate “realists” and some business and consumer leaders, as a pragmatic move.

There has also been criticism of the Scottish government from the UK Climate Change Committee which last month said Scotland had missed its annual emission reductions required by law in eight of the last 12 years and accused ministers of having no meaningful plan to hit the targets.

While government ministers have continued to insist that Scotland has led the way in decarbonising, there has been increasing acknowledgement that the targets are too demanding and that budgets cannot be stretched to accelerate progress.

Even so, a climbdown will be embarrassing to those in government who have criticised both main Westminster parties over carbon objectives.

On Wednesday, an SNP spokesman accused Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, of “refusing to commit” to “bold climate action” and the party has continually taunted him for ditching Labour’s £28 billion a year green investment pledge.

Douglas Lumsden, the Scottish Conservative shadow secretary for net zero, energy and transport, said: “If this report is correct, it amounts to an abject humiliation for the SNP-Green government.

“This climbdown is not a surprise, given the damning report from the climate change committee, but it is symptomatic of a Nationalist coalition that routinely over-promises and under-delivers.

“Màiri McAllan must be cringing at the thought of delivering this statement after her absurd claim that world leaders were seeking out the Scottish government for advice on reaching environmental targets.”