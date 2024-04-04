Scottish cities rise up global listing for investors

Resilience index

Atria in Edinburgh was bought by a German investor

Edinburgh and Glasgow have leapt up a global list of cities ranked by their environmental and economic attractiveness to real estate investors.

Savills says both cities have “punched considerably above their weight” to feature highly in the Resilient Cities Index of 490 cities.

Since 2021 Edinburgh has risen by nine places to 36th while Glasgow moved up 12 places to 45th. London remained the top ranked city in Europe and third overall behind New York and Tokyo.

Cities were judged on factors such as economic strength and the knowledge economy with the wellbeing and success of its residents and workers measured against the backdrop of economic, social, environmental and technological change.

It is attractive to real estate investors and occupiers, particularly as investment and business expansion criteria encompasses a wider range of factors, including ESG.

Although North American cities continue to dominate the index, taking five of the top 10 spots, Savills has seen smaller cities (those with a population under two million) perform well.

Strong environmental credentials, ambitious climate targets and good governance and inclusivity has boosted cities such as Edinburgh and Glasgow in the overall list.

Paul Tostevin, head of Savills World Research, said: “The backdrop to this year’s Index is a challenging economic environment and limited real estate transactions, but overall there remains a strong correlation between economic fundamentals and a city’s resilience.”

Nick Penny, head of Savills Scotland, adds: “What’s clear from the index is that Scotland punches well above its weight on a global stage.

“Despite their size, both cities continue to attract significant international investment, with overseas money accounting for almost 46% of all Scottish transactions in 2023.

“From an ESG perspective, Scotland’s ambitious net zero targets has seen Glasgow implement its Low Emission Zone, along with other key initiatives to boost its environmental credentials.

“This, alongside two world renowned universities, has undoubtedly played a role in both cities ongoing resilience.”