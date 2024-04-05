Scots earning up to £112,900 better off after NI cut

Tax benefit

Scots earning up to six figure salaries will better off

Scots earning up to £112,900 a year will enjoy an increase in their take home pay from this weekend despite a rise in Scottish income tax.

This is a result of the UK government’s decision to reduce the main Class 1 National Insurance rate paid by employees to 8%.

It will offset to some degree the introduction of a new 45% tax rate on earnings between £75,000 and £125,140, as well as an increase in the top rate of tax to 48%. Taken together they will result in further income tax divergence for higher-earning Scots compared to their English counterparts.

Scottish taxpayers earning above £28,867 will pay more income tax than someone with the same earnings elsewhere in the UK. This is up from £27,850 and is due to changes in starter and basic rate bands in line with inflation. Those below this level will pay less tax than those elsewhere in the UK.

Sean Cockburn, chair of the CIOT’s Scottish Technical Committee, said: “Although the Scottish Government’s tax choices will result in higher earning Scots paying more income tax from this month, these have been somewhat offset by the UK-wide National Insurance changes.

“It means that while Scots with earnings above £75,000 will pay more in income tax, those with earnings under £112,900 will actually end up paying less in tax and national insurance overall compared with the year just past.

“It illustrates what can happen when Scottish and UK tax choices interact with one another.”

The first two columns in the table below show the income tax and National Insurance liabilities for taxpayers in Scotland and the rest of the UK in 2024/25.

The third shows the difference in the tax liabilities of Scottish and UK taxpayers in the coming year and the final column, the difference for Scottish taxpayers compared to the 2023/24 tax year.

A negative figure means less tax paid and a positive figure, more tax paid.

2024/25 2024/25 Difference Difference Earnings ScotlandIncome Tax & Class 1 NIC liability rUKIncome Tax & Class 1 NIC liability Scotland v rUK in 2024/25 Scotland 2023/24 v Scotland 2024/25 £ £ £ £ 10,000 0 0 0 0 15,000 657 680 -23 -86 20,000 2,057 2,080 -23 -261 25,000 3,457 3,480 -23 -436 28,867 4,563 4,563 0 -581 35,000 6,342 6,280 +61 -795 40,000 7,792 7,680 +111 -970 45,000 9,523 9,080 +442 -1,145 50,000 12,023 10,480 +1,542 -1,320 55,000 14,239 12,543 +1,696 -1,330 60,000 16,439 14,643 +1,796 -1,330 65,000 18,639 16,743 +1,896 -1,330 70,000 20,839 18,843 +1,996 -1,330 75,000 23,039 20,943 +2,096 -1,330 80,000 25,389 23,043 +2,346 -1,180 85,000 27,739 25,143 +2,596 -1,030 90,000 30,089 27,243 +2,846 -880 95,000 32,439 29,343 +3,096 -730 100,000 34,789 31,443 +3,346 -580 125,140 52,261 47,029 +5,232 +552 150,000 64,691 58,714 +5,978 +800 175,000 77,191 70,464 +6,728 +1,050 200,000 89,691 82,214 +7,478 +1,300 250,000 114,691 105,714 +8,978 +1,800 300,000 139,691 129,214 +10,478 +2,300 500,000 239,691 223,214 +16,478 +4,300 1,000,000 489,691 458,214 +31,478 +9,300