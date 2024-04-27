Ross rejects Yousaf’s plea, Alba considers position

SNP crisis

Humza Yousaf has written to party leaders (pic: Terry Murden)

First Minister Humza Yousaf was facing a robust response to his bid to get opposition leaders to work with his new minority government.

Tory leader Douglas Ross called his letter party leaders “humiliating and embarrassing”, while Alex Salmond’s Alba Party has called an emergency meeting of its national executive committee over the weekend to discuss backing Mr Yousaf in next week’s confidence motions.

While having just one MSP – Ash Regan – Alba could decide whether Mr Yousaf continues to lead the government or is forced to resign along with his other ministers and call a general election.

In response to the chaos that followed his sacking of the Greens from coalition, Labour has called a vote of no confidence in the government which is expected to take place on either Wednesday or Thursday.

In a brief statement issued at lunchtime, Alba said: “An emergency meeting of the Alba Party National Executive Committee will be convened over the weekend where Ash Regan MSP will set out more detail to her party’s ruling body of the areas of importance to the people of Scotland that she will seek movement on,” said the statement.

Mr Yousaf has insisted he will not resign and has appealed to other parties to work with him.

However, feelings are running high, particularly among the rejected Greens whose MSP Gillian Mackay was in tears during a radio interview as she spoke about the First Minister’s sudden decision last Thursday morning to terminate the power-sharing deal.

Mr Yousaf, speaking at a press conference in Dundee yesterday, said: “I’ve heard they’re upset, I’ve heard their anger. And I can honestly say that was not the intention.”

Scottish Conservative leader Mr Ross has described Mr Yousaf’s appeal for support from other leaders as “humiliating and embarrassing”.

The First Minister has called for a meeting at Bute House but Mr Ross has bluntly told Mr Yousaf that his “time in power is over” and that he must now tender his resignation as First Minister.

In his letter, the SNP leader said he wants to “discuss concerns and priorities”, but Mr Ross said these are issues he has “repeatedly ignored in favour of his independence obsession”.

He added that the SNP leader “has shown no sign of remorse for the damage his policies have inflicted on Scotland, or offered any proposals to reverse them.

Douglas Ross: the FM’s letter is humiliating and embarrassing (pic: Terry Murden)

“This is a humiliating and embarrassing letter, in which Humza Yousaf is begging to be allowed to keep his job. His belated abandonment of the Bute House Agreement with the toxic Greens – which he was backing just two days before he finally decided to pull the plug – does nothing to undo the immense damage it has caused.

“Our NHS, schools, police and public services have all been profoundly hit by the spectacular mismanagement of the SNP-Green government under his leadership, and his last minute U-turn offers nothing to repair that.

“Humza Yousaf now talks about delivering “substantial benefits for people, communities and businesses right across the country”, and only wants to discuss “concerns and… priorities” now that his job is on the line.

“It is his abject failure to have prioritised these issues that has led to a complete lack of confidence in his leadership across the parliament. He should now accept that his time in power is over, and finally offer his resignation as First Minister.

“If he doesn’t do so before the Scottish Conservative vote of no confidence in him next week, his future as First Minister rests on a vote that is currently so finely balanced that his credibility as a leader will be utterly destroyed, whatever the result.”