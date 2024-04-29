Richmond steps into new role at Wood Group

Energy

Jennifer Richmond: new role

Wood, the Scotland-based consulting and engineering company, has appointed Jennifer Richmond as Chief Strategy Officer.

The newly-created role will combine and streamline several of Wood’s corporate functions to drive progress on the company’s growth strategy and priorities.

Ms Richmond joined Wood in 2022 as executive president of strategy and development following a 19-year career at Jacobs.

Since joining Wood, she has been instrumental in the development and execution of the company’s three-year growth strategy launched at its last capital markets day in November 2022.