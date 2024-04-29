Energy

Richmond steps into new role at Wood Group

| April 29, 2024
Jennifer Richmond: new role

Wood, the Scotland-based consulting and engineering company, has appointed Jennifer Richmond as Chief Strategy Officer.

The newly-created role will combine and streamline several of Wood’s corporate functions to drive progress on the company’s growth strategy and priorities.

Ms Richmond joined Wood in 2022 as executive president of strategy and development following a 19-year career at Jacobs.

Since joining Wood, she has been instrumental in the development and execution of the company’s three-year growth strategy launched at its last capital markets day in November 2022. 

Appointments, Energy No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Cornwell ‘honoured’ to become ICAS president

Alison Cornwell CA has been appointed president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of ScotlandRead More

Irvine steps up at Davidson Chalmers Stewart

Commercial law firm Davidson Chalmers Stewart has appointed Laura Irvine as managing partner. She succeedsRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.