Regan may hold key as Yousaf clings to power

SNP crisis

Humza Yousaf now faces a no confidence vote (pic: Terry Murden)

Humza Yousaf is clinging to his position as Scotland’s First Minister today after his decision to terminate the power-sharing deal with the Greens prompted two confidence votes.

The Greens said they would support Tory leader Douglas Ross’s motion on his leadership and defeat for Mr Yousaf would almost certainly lead to his resignation.

Labour has now called a confidence vote in the government which, if successful, would be binding and would lead to a general election.

Amid talk of horse-trading for votes among the parties, it could be left to ex-SNP MSP Ash Regan, now Holyrood leader of the breakaway Alba party, to decide Mr Yousaf’s fate.

Mr Yousaf’s office has begun re-arranging his itinerary for the coming days following a chaotic day that has split his own party. A scheduled address on the latest independence paper to be delivered today at Strathclyde University was among the events called off. Instead he will visit Dundee to make an announcement about investment in affordable housing.

He is now attempting to force back the tide turning against him. One former ally and supporter of the SNP leader said: “He’s done. Whether it’s today, tomorrow or later than that, he’s done.”

Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has ruled himself out of any potential leadership contest.

Ash Regan: will make demands on the SNP leader

The First Minister began yesterday by announcing that the Bute House Agreement that brought the Greens into power in 2021 had “served its purpose” and was no longer providing stability. The Cabinet was not consulted but was told of his decision at an emergency meeting at his official residence in Edinburgh.

The sacking of Circularity Minister Lorna Slater and the Net Zero and Tenants Rights’ minister Patrick Harvie – joint leaders of the Scottish Greens – prompted a furious reaction from Ms Slater who accused Mr Yousaf of “political cowardice”.

Mr Yousaf speaking at Bute House after his decision

Business groups welcomed the demise of the Greens who have been seen as an obstruction to growth and whose competency to govern has been questioned. There was a call to “reset” relations between the government and business and to ditch policies that have proved hugely unpopular.

Mr Yousaf was forced to deny that he had pre-empted a vote by the Greens, due next month, on whether to remain in government following its decision to abandon a key climate target.

His fate could rest on former party leadership rival Ash Regan whom he described as no great loss following her defection last year to Alex Salmond’s Alba Party.,

The former First Minister said that Ms Regan, who has sent the SNP a list of demands around independence and women’s rights, was now the “most powerful MSP in the Scottish parliament” and criticised what he called Mr Yousaf’s “kamikaze instinct”.

Should Mr Yousaf lose next week’s vote and resigned it would take 28 days for a majority of MSPs to elect a new first minister. If it failed to do so, parliament would be dissolved and a snap election called.

Green party members looking glum in the parliament yesterday

Business leaders said the changes at Holyrood should prompt changes in government policy, including a hastening of issues such as dualling the A9 and a review of rent controls.

Tracy Black, devolved nations ambassador at the CBI, said: “People and businesses across Scotland are far less interested in political drama than they are in having a government that is laser focused on improving lives and livelihoods.

“With the Scottish economy continuing to tread water, that means we need everyone pulling in the same direction to boost growth.”

Scottish Financial Enterprise chief executive Sandy Begbie commented: “There have been too many issues where business concerns have gone unheeded, including DRS, the retail levy, tax divergence and the Heat in Buildings draft legislation which is not fit for purpose.

“The policy-making process works best when government and business work hand in hand and we urge ministers to use this reset to engage meaningfully with the private sector to deliver better policy and economic outcomes.”

Innes Smith, chief executive of Springfield Properties, said: “We are very hopeful that the SNP now has the opportunity to reconnect with businesses and implement policies that get us to net zero, while encouraging lost housing investment back into Scotland and enabling the delivery of the quality homes across multiple tenures that are so desperately needed.”

Scottish Property Federation chair Maria Francké joined him in stating that the change should be taken as an opportunity to refocus priorities.