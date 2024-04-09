Record number of partner promotions at Lindsays

Law

Alasdair Cummings, centre front row, and Nina Taylor, second from right, with promoted staff

Scottish legal firm Lindsays has promoted a record number of its lawyers to partner, taking the total to 52 from 39 this time last year.

The five-strong cohort who have made the step up – Clare Wilson, Daniel Gorry, David Walker, Leanne Gordon and Nicole Noble – represent the largest single round of promotions to partner that the firm has made. Another six lawyers have been promoted.

Managing Partner Alasdair Cummings said: “It is important that we continue looking to – and building for – the future. I am sure that our new partners will support us in doing exactly that.”

As previously announced by the firm, family law partner Nina Taylor has succeeded Peter Tweedie, who retired as both chair and a partner in the corporate law team on 31 March although he will remain with the firm in a consultancy role.

Lindsays employs a total of 344 solicitors and staff across its offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, Perth and Crieff.