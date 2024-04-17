Record number of chartered accountants join ICAS

Accountancy

Celebration: new ICAS members

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (ICAS) is celebrating a record year of annual admissions in its 170-year history.

ICAS welcomed 843 chartered accountants (CAs) at its annual admission ceremony.

Gail Boag, executive director of Learning at ICAS, said: “It is fantastic to see record numbers join the profession. The increase in admissions reaffirms the strength of the ICAS CA qualification and its appeal to a new generation of jobseekers and employers alike.

“The CA qualification takes those who achieve it beyond the numbers of accountancy and serves as a passport to the highest levels of business and finance. Testament to that is the fact that ICAS members hold senior positions in 83% of FTSE companies.

“Not only are we seeing record admissions, but we’re also seeing an increasing number of people enter the profession from a wider socio-economic background, thanks in no small part to the work being delivered by the ICAS Foundation.”

The Foundation plays a key role in widening the pipeline of talent by supporting young people through their studies and providing individualised support until they graduate. Since its inception 10 years ago, the Foundation has supported 323 students, with 68% of those progressing on to CA training roles.

Ten of the newly-qualified CAs this year were supported by the Foundation.

Eryn Paterson CA, KPMG audit assistant manager, benefited from the support of the Foundation and said: “The Foundation has helped me in many ways throughout my journey, with financial and mentor support. When my studies became more demanding, the bursary allowed me to reduce my shifts at my part-time job and give as much to my studies as possible.”

ICAS president Clive Bellingham CA, said: “As I told the newly qualified Chartered Accountants at our Admissions Ceremony, the hard work they put into qualifying will deliver a truly rewarding career.

“The CA qualification has allowed me to travel the world, meet amazing people and deliver work that has made a difference. Our new CAs represent the business leaders of tomorrow and the CA qualification is their passport to success.”