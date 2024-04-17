RBS to close a fifth of remaining branches in Scotland

Bank cuts

RBS Bruntsfield is among those that will close (pic: google)

Royal Bank of Scotland is closing a further 18 of its branches in Scotland, representing a fifth of the 86 remaining.

The bank, which now operates as part of the NatWest Group, said 105 jobs will be impacted by the closures “within months”.

In a statement, the bank said its customers are using digital banking “more than ever before”, with more than 80% of active current account holders using its digital services.

A spokesperson said: “While we are increasingly engaging our customers digitally, our branch network remains important to us. We commit to no further review of our Royal Bank of Scotland branch network until at least 2026.”

The bank said it is “‘significantly investing in refreshing its network” with c£10.5m committed to Scotland, as well as continuing to invest in shared solutions such as the Post Office and banking hubs.

Esther O’Hara, Unite industrial officer, said: “Many of these banks are situated in rural and remote communities where RBS customers rely on this vital service.

“The proposed closures come off the back of RBS closures elsewhere in the UK and we fear this latest announcement is just another stage in the phasing out of banks from our nation’s streets in the race to make all banking operations digital which is not suitable or accessible for many customers.”

The union said it will be seeking assurances that there will be no compulsory redundancies.

The Treasury sold a further tranche of shares last month, taking its holding down to 29.82% ahead of a plan for a retail offering of part of the remaining shares in the summer.

A holding of less than 30% means the state is no longer classed as a “controlling shareholder” under listing rules.

List of closures

Aberdeen St. Nicholas

Bathgate

Cumbernauld Tay Walk

Dundee Kingsway Circus

East Kilbride

Edinburgh Bruntsfield

Edinburgh Leith

Edinburgh Nicolson Street

Glasgow Cardonald

Glasgow Charing Cross West

Glasgow Rutherglen West

Helensburgh

Inverness Chief Office

Inverness Eastgate

Largs

New Deer

Newbridge

Wishaw