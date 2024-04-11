Rawlinson replaces Howarth as CEO at STATS

Engineering

Stephen Rawlinson, left, and Leigh Howarth

Pipeline engineering specialist STATS Group has announced that chief executive Leigh Howarth will step down be replaced by Stephen Rawlinson, who is regional director North America & global sales director.

The Aberdeensire-based company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui & Co, said the changes form a planned leadership transition. Mr Howarth, who became CEO in 2016, will assume a non-executive director role with the company.

The change comes as STATS prepares to announce record annual revenues.

Mr Howarth said: “I’m proud to have served as CEO for the past eight years and of the many milestones achieved along the way.

“There’s no doubt STATS has evolved to become a strong international business which has tremendous further potential in both the current energy pipeline markets and emerging low carbon sector.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to continue working with Steve and the STATS board as we pursue ambitious strategic growth plans, in conjunction with Mitsui.”

Mr Rawlinson, a dual Canadian and British national, has spent 13 years in various management roles at STATS, including general manager, regional director and sales director positions in North America, and has played a major role in supporting the unprecedented growth at STATS over the last decade.

He said: “Leigh has been instrumental in leading our strategy to internationalise the business and consolidate excellent year-on-year growth, whilst also latterly overseeing the successful sale of the business to Mitsui in 2023.

“I now look forward to leading the STATS team as we continue to strengthen our market position globally through our highly skilled workforce and market leading technologies.

“Going forward, we will remain focused on delivering high quality, fit-for-purpose pipeline solutions to our customers as we support a sustainable energy transition.”