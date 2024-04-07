Positive start to year for commercial property deals

Q1 surge

Union Square Aberdeen was among the quarter’s big deals

Scotland’s commercial property market is showing promising signs of recovery

according to the latest figures from Lismore Real Estate Advisors.

Transaction in the first quarter totalled £431 million, up 33% from Q1 2023, indicating a

positive start to the year.

Pricing is showing signs of stabilisation, with some sectors experiencing upward pressure. Logistics and multi-let sheds remain strong, with prime yields expected to slightly harden.

The rate of progress will be seen as particularly encouraging ahead of expected interest rate cuts later this year.

Notable transactions in Q1 included Lone Star’s acquisition of Union Square in Aberdeen for £111m, DS Properties’ purchase of BP’s North Sea HQ for £16m, ICG’s acquisition of the Tesco store in Corstorphine for £43.9m, and an overseas private family office’s acquisition of Omni in Edinburgh for £64m.

Associate, Chris Thornton said: “Key themes are emerging in various sectors, with logistics and multi-let sheds continuing to lead the way, with strong demand and limited supply driving genuine rental growth and underwriting investment rationale.

“There are early signs of an increase in fund activity focusing on the prime retail, retail warehousing, hotel, and industrial sectors. Corporate mergers and acquisitions are increasing, leading to motivated sellers and portfolio realignments.

Notably, Aberdeen is experiencing improved liquidity, with a significant uptick in office and industrial volumes attracting yield-hungry buyers.

“Strong rental growth forecasts are driving interest from private investors in the drive thru’s sector, while private equity firms are starting to sense some real value leading to a number of high-profile acquisitions.”