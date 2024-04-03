Leisure hub deal

Omni Centre sold to investment group Triple B

| April 3, 2024
Omni Centre
Omni Centre (pic: Terry Murden)

Leisure and entertainment hub the Omni Centre in Edinburgh has been sold to an international investment group.

Triple B is the new owner of the food, hotel and cinema complex at top of Leith Walk. Brands represented include Wetherspoons, The Glasshouse Hotel, Vue Cinema, Nuffield Health and the Edinburgh Street Food market which opened last year. 

There is a 990-bay Q-Park car park in the basement and a one-acre garden roof terrace above the hotel.

Thomas A Bata, director at Triple B, said: “We are thrilled to welcome OMNi Centre Edinburgh into the Triple B portfolio. This acquisition aligns with our mission to invest in projects that foster meaningful experiences for communities.”

It was put on the market by Nuveen in September 2023 with a £65 million price tag. At the timem, the 219,727 sq ft centre generated an annual net income of £5.56 million, with the asking price representing an 8% net initial yield.

CoStar indicated that it was last sold for £74.8m in January 2017 and for £107.35m in May 2006.

