Old Firm clash draws record Sky Sports viewing figures

1.44 million viewers

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Record: Rangers v Celtic

More than 1.4 million viewers tuned into Sunday’s gripping 3-3 draw between Rangers and Celtic on Sky Sports in a new record for the SPFL era.

The figures for the top-of-the-table clash at Ibrox are the highest for a Scottish league match since the SPFL formed in 2013.

The audience numbers include those watching across Sky’s platforms. Viewership peaked at 1.44 million, which overtakes the previous audience record, when Rangers defeated Celtic 2-1 at Celtic Park in December 2019.

The new audience high comes as the cinch Premiership gets set for a dramatic finale to the season, with Celtic currently one point ahead at the top of the table, and Rangers having one game in hand on their Glasgow rivals.

Neil Doncaster, SPFL group chief executive, said: “These figures demonstrate both the huge interest in this renowned fixture, as well as the increased appeal of our game across Scotland, the UK and beyond.”

Gary Hughes, Sky Sports director of football, said: “It’s great to see the excitement of the title race translate into a record audience for us at Sky Sports.

“It was a dramatic game and underlines the quality of the product on the pitch, which we are committed to continue growing alongside our partners at the SPFL.”