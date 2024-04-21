New partners: Balfour+Manson, Dentons, CMS

Law

Balfour+Manson has promoted two of its senior associate solicitors from its property and private client teams in Aberdeen to partner level.

Amy McKay and Greg Lawson, pictured, are accredited by the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners.

Dentons has announced two staff in Scotland among 12 promotions to partners with effect from 1 May. Carolyn Burns and Elouisa Crichton work in the Glasgow office.

CMS has announced promotions in Scotland. Glasgow-based Fiona Letham, head of the CMS legal services unit, and Craig Wilson, from CMS Aberdeen’s corporate department, are among 54 new partners across 24 cities in 17 countries.