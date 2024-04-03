Nationwide ordered to change ‘misleading’ advert

ASA ruling

By a Daily Business reporter |

Nationwide’s campaign features the actor Dominic West

Nationwide Building Society has been told that its television advertising campaign poking fun at banks for closing branches is misleading customers because it has also been shutting outlets.

The commercials, featuring the actor Dominic West as a smug bank boss, have prompted 282 complaints to the Advertising Standards Agency which says the campaign must not be repeated in its present form.

Among the complainants were the banks themselves, including NatWest, Barclays, HSBC, Santander, and Lloyds Banking Group and its Bank of Scotland and Halifax brands.

The ASA ruled that Nationwide’s claim in the advert that “unlike the big banks we’re not closing our branches” was misleading because it had shut outlets and in fact had closed more branches than Santander in the 12 months prior to the start of the campaign.

Nationwide, which is in the process of acquiring Virgin Money, has declared a “branch promise” to keep branches open until at least 2026, recently extended to 2028.

The advertising regulator said: “We acknowledged that over a ten-year period, in comparison to other financial institutions, Nationwide had closed the smallest percentage of any financial institution’s estate.

“However, we noted that they had nevertheless closed 20% of their estate, which equated to 152 branches, and we considered that was a significant number that had been permanently closed.”

While the television commercial and an accompanying print advert had referenced Nationwide’s 2026 pledge, these references “were likely to be missed because of the way they had been presented” and were not included at all in a radio advert issued by Nationwide as part of its campaign, the watchdog said.

“For consumers who had seen them, the qualifications would be likely to mislead consumers, specifically in relation to the comparison with Santander,” it said.

The regulator ruled: “Because we considered that consumers would understand from the ads that Nationwide would not be closing branches in the long-term future and that they had not recently closed branches, we concluded that the ads were misleading.”

An updated version of the advert will begin this week.

Nationwide said: “We recognise the ASA’s decision and are delighted to have the opportunity to make even clearer our now extended branch promise to keep every branch open until the start of 2028.”