Montgomery warned as Hibs review structure

Board statement

By a Daily Business sports reporter |

Nick Montgomery: told results must improve (pic: Terry Murden / DB Media Services)

Hibernian’s board has put coach Nick Montgomery on notice that improvement is required in order that the club meets its “absolute minimum” of a top-six finish.

In a firmly-worded statement of intent, the board said it is conducting a “full review of the club’s structure” in conjunction with new shareholder Black Knight Football Club.

“We believe that a club with our stature should, as an absolute minimum, finish in the top six. Ending the season in the bottom six is simply unacceptable,” it said.

“The review will be a comprehensive evaluation of the entire football operation to ensure we perform at the highest level.

“We have also held detailed discussions with Nick Montgomery to understand what has gone wrong during the current campaign and mutually agreed that results this season have been disappointing. There’s an understanding that results need to improve.”

Referencing US billionaire Bill Foley’s planned multi-million pound investment in the club, the board said “considerable progress” has been made off the pitch over the past 12 months.

“That being said, we want to assure supporters that on-pitch progress and performance are at the forefront of our minds.

“We understand that this needs to be addressed urgently and the experience provided by our new partner, Black Knight Football Club, will help us improve in all areas.”