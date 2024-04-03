Ministers in firing line over CalMac CEO sacking

Ferry chaos

The Glen Rosa is one of two new ferries being built on the Clyde (artist’s impression)

Opposition parties are demanding answers from the Scottish government after the chief executive of west coast ferry operator Caledonian MacBrayne (CalMac) was sacked by the board.

The decision to remove Robbie Drummond after six years in the role came amid a series of breakdowns and other problems at the state-owned company that have brought chaos for island communities.

CalMac’s board said the move followed a review of its executive leadership as it faces “challenging years ahead”.

Mr Drummond’s resignation comes a week after the chief executive of Ferguson Marine, the company building the two delayed ferries for CalMac, was also fired.

Duncan Mackison, an ex-Royal Marine and a former CEO of CalMac Holding Company David MacBrayne, has been named as CalMac’s interim chief executive.

In a statement, CalMac said: “The board wants to strengthen the focus further on operational performance of an ageing fleet, resilience and enhanced dialogue and responsiveness with the customers and the communities CalMac serves.”

It added: “As a consequence, the board has reviewed the executive leadership of the organisation to ensure that it is best placed to achieve that during some challenging years ahead.

“As part of that review, current CEO Robbie Drummond is stepping down with immediate effect.”

Mr Drummond, 54, had worked in a number of senior finance roles before joining CalMac’s board. He is also chairman of Stramash, a social enterprise that runs children’s outdoor nurseries.

CalMac is the UK’s largest ferry operator, running 29 routes to more than 50 destinations on Scotland’s west coast.

But in recent years breakdowns and overrunning annual maintenance affecting its fleet has caused major disruption.

Ferries have had to be taken off some routes to cover services.

Two new ferries being constructed for CalMac at Ferguson Marine on the Clyde are six years late and will cost almost four times the original price of £97m. The company’s chief executive, David Tydeman, was relieved of his duties last week amid claims, denied by the Economy Secretary Mairi McAllan, that he had been made a scapegoat for ministerial failures.

A similar accusation was made by Sally Campbell, of the Arran Ferry Action Group, regarding Mr Drummond’s departure.

She said: “I am quite sad because I think CalMac has been dealt a poor hand over the years. The staff on the frontline, and Robbie Drummond, have done as well as they can.

Scottish Labour Transport spokesperson Alex Rowley said “The chaos on CalMac services is a direct result of the SNP’s woeful mismanagement of Scotland’s ferry fleet.

Alex Rowley: SNP ‘guilty of mismanagement of ferries’ (pic: Terry Murden)

“No matter who is in the top job in CalMac, islanders will continue to be let down until the SNP government starts delivering the ferries we need.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesperson Willie Rennie said: “Another week, another resignation but still no SNP minister is carrying the can for the ferry chaos.

“CalMac have had to cope with an ageing fleet and delayed new ferries thanks to the SNP Government.”

Former Inverclyde councillor and Alba Party General Secretary Chris McEleny said: “In the space of a week we have seen the CEO of Ferguson’s sacked and now the CEO of Calmac. On a personal note I feel sorry for Mr Drummond as he was popular with staff and he could only ever run a ferry service with the vessels he was given.

“It is now time for the Scottish Government to intervene because our national ferry service is in disarray. They should scrap CMAL who miraculously seem to be the only organisation that are surviving unscathed.

“Alba Party have long campaigned for the establishment of a new Ferries Scotland body that brings all of the work involved in the procurement, construction, maintenance and operation of our ferries together under one roof.

“That way instead of finger pointing at each other they will have the joint priority of delivering for our island communities.”