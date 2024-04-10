Transport

Maguire replaces Hynes as ScotRail managing director

| April 10, 2024

Scottish Rail has appointed Joanne Maguire (pictured) as interim managing director following Alex Hynes’ two-year secondment to the UK Government Department for Transport.

Network Rail has also appointed Liam Sumpter as managing director in Scotland. He will take up his post on secondment for the same two year period as Mr Hynes. Both appointments will be effective from Monday, 15 April.

Transport Scotland, Scottish Rail Holdings, and Network Rail remain committed to the Alliance Agreement, and will work collaboratively over the coming months to update and further strengthen the relationship between ScotRail and Network Rail Scotland.

David Lowrie, ScotRail chairman and Scottish Rail Holdings chief executive, said: “Joanne Maguire has been an outstanding leader of ScotRail over the past two years and I am pleased that she has accepted the role of interim Managing Director.

“I know she will continue to work with the team to build on our recent successes, including strong passenger growth, customer satisfaction, and punctuality.”

Ms Maguire said: “I am very proud to take on this new role and grateful for the opportunity to build on the work we have been doing together at ScotRail to deliver a safe, reliable, and green railway for the people of Scotland.”

Mr Hynes said: “ScotRail’s greatest asset is its people and I know Jo will lead them to even greater success.”

