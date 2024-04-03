Listed Georgian building offered as hotel project

Conversion plan

10 Picardy Place was a former car rental office

Another hotel development is being proposed for Edinburgh after a listed Georgian building on the edge of the New Town was put on the market.

CBRE is marketing 10 Picardy Place, formerly a Hertz car rental office and opposite a new tram stop, as a 51-bedroom apartment hotel.

Its neighbours at the top of Leith Walk include a Holiday Express, a Courtyard by Marriott and the Glasshouse Hotel.

Chris Dougray, executive director at CBRE, said: “This is a rare chance to secure a consented freehold site.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for a hotelier or hotel group to transform an empty building dating back to the 1800s into a beautiful hotel and revive the historic Georgian frontage.

“Edinburgh is one of the UK’s strongest performing hotel markets, attracting 1.8 million overnight stays in 2022, with strong growth in the average daily rate (ADR) achieved in the last 24 months.”

Mr Dougray added that a decision on planning permission will be made by Edinburgh City Council before the summer.