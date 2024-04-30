Supermarket growth
Lidl seeks 67 locations in Scotland for new stores
Lidl GB has unveiled a “wish list” of 67 locations for potential new stores in Scotland as part of a plan to build a portfolio of more than 1,100 across Britain.
The supermarket chain’s ambitions follow a year of significant investment in its infrastructure to further strengthen operations, during which Lidl opened its largest global warehouse in Luton.
The discounter has also been optimising and enhancing its existing estate. This has included the completion of an extension to its distribution centre in Bridgend, Wales, and enhancements to its store estate, including the rollout of electronic shelf labels, all of which in turn have supported Lidl’s record growth, with market share now standing at 8%.
Richard Taylor, Lidl GB chief development officer, commented: “Having fortified our infrastructure with significant investments like Luton, which is the largest warehouse in the Lidl world, we’re proud to have achieved record market share this month.
“We have also been the fastest growing bricks and mortar supermarket for the past seven months in a row. With an exceptional store network and our laser focus on operational excellence, we’re welcoming more customers through our doors than ever before, which positions us perfectly for continued expansion.”
Should a site be successfully identified, the discounter will pay a finders’ fee of either 1.5% of the total freehold purchase price, or 10% of the first year’s rent for leaseholds, which would equate to £22,500 for a completed £1.5m site purchase.
The discounter is specifically looking for sites in prominent locations with easy access and strong pedestrian or traffic flow, with 1.5+ acres for a standalone store and up to four acres for mixed-use schemes.
Sites should allow for unit sizes between 18,000 and 26,500 sq ft and over 100 dedicated car parking spaces, and Lidl’s flexible approach means it will consider freehold, leasehold or long leasehold opportunities.
Scottish locations for new stores
- Aberdeen – Garthdee
- Aberdeen – Mastrick (rel)
- Ayr South
- Banchory
- Bearsden (rel)
- Bishopbriggs
- Bo’ness (rel)
- Bonnyrigg
- Broughty Ferry
- Clarkston
- Clydebank – North
- Cumbernauld – North
- Cumbernauld – South
- Denny – Falkirk
- Dumfries
- Dunblane
- Dundee – City Centre (rel)
- Dunfermline – North
- Dunfermline – South
- Edinburgh – Barnton/
Davidson Mains
- Edinburgh – City Centre
- Edinburgh – Colinton/
Currie
- Edinburgh – Gilmerton
(rel)
- Edinburgh – Jewel/
Newcraighall
- Edinburgh – Liberton
- Edinburgh – Morningside
- Edinburgh – Murrayfield
- Edinburgh – Newington/
Mayfield
- Edinburgh – Nicolson St.
(rel)
- Edinburgh – Oxgangs
- Edinburgh – Portobello
- Ellon
- Forfar (rel)
- Fort William (rel)
- Giffnock (rel)
- Glasgow – Baillieston (rel)
- Glasgow – Cathcart
- Glasgow – Crookston (rel)
- Glasgow – Drumchapel
- Glasgow – Govan (rel)
- Glasgow – Ibrox
- Glasgow – Merchant City
- Glasgow – Springburn
(rel)
- Glasgow – Summerston
- Helensburgh
- Inverness – South
- Irvine
- Kilmarnock (rel)
- Kirkcaldy North/East
- Largs
- Leven (rel)
- Linlithgow
- Livingston
- Milngavie
- Moodiesburn
- Newton Mearns
- Paisley – South
- Paisley – West
- Peebles
- Perth – North
- Polmont – Falkirk East
- Renfrew
- St Andrews
- Stenhousemuir
- Stonehaven
- Westhill
- Wishaw (rel)
(rel) = relocation