Lidl seeks 67 locations in Scotland for new stores

| April 30, 2024
Lidl
Lidl is gaining market share

Lidl GB has unveiled a “wish list” of 67 locations for potential new stores in Scotland as part of a plan to build a portfolio of more than 1,100 across Britain.

The supermarket chain’s ambitions follow a year of significant investment in its infrastructure to further strengthen operations, during which Lidl opened its largest global warehouse in Luton.

The discounter has also been optimising and enhancing its existing estate. This has included the completion of an extension to its distribution centre in Bridgend, Wales, and enhancements to its store estate, including the rollout of electronic shelf labels, all of which in turn have supported Lidl’s record growth, with market share now standing at 8%. 

Richard Taylor, Lidl GB chief development officer, commented: “Having fortified our infrastructure with significant investments like Luton, which is the largest warehouse in the Lidl world, we’re proud to have achieved record market share this month.

“We have also been the fastest growing bricks and mortar supermarket for the past seven months in a row. With an exceptional store network and our laser focus on operational excellence, we’re welcoming more customers through our doors than ever before, which positions us perfectly for continued expansion.”

Should a site be successfully identified, the discounter will pay a finders’ fee of either 1.5% of the total freehold purchase price, or 10% of the first year’s rent for leaseholds, which would equate to £22,500 for a completed £1.5m site purchase. 

The discounter is specifically looking for sites in prominent locations with easy access and strong pedestrian or traffic flow, with 1.5+ acres for a standalone store and up to four acres for mixed-use schemes.

Sites should allow for unit sizes between 18,000 and 26,500 sq ft and over 100 dedicated car parking spaces, and Lidl’s flexible approach means it will consider freehold, leasehold or long leasehold opportunities.

Scottish locations for new stores

  1. Aberdeen – Garthdee
  2. Aberdeen – Mastrick (rel)
  3. Ayr South
  4. Banchory
  5. Bearsden (rel)
  6. Bishopbriggs
  7. Bo’ness (rel)
  8. Bonnyrigg
  9. Broughty Ferry
  10. Clarkston
  11. Clydebank – North
  12. Cumbernauld – North
  13. Cumbernauld – South
  14. Denny – Falkirk
  15. Dumfries
  16. Dunblane
  17. Dundee – City Centre (rel)
  18. Dunfermline – North
  19. Dunfermline – South
  20. Edinburgh – Barnton/
    Davidson Mains
  21. Edinburgh – City Centre
  22. Edinburgh – Colinton/
    Currie
  23. Edinburgh – Gilmerton
    (rel)
  24. Edinburgh – Jewel/
    Newcraighall
  25. Edinburgh – Liberton
  26. Edinburgh – Morningside
  27. Edinburgh – Murrayfield
  28. Edinburgh – Newington/
    Mayfield
  29. Edinburgh – Nicolson St.
    (rel)
  30. Edinburgh – Oxgangs
  31. Edinburgh – Portobello
  32. Ellon
  33. Forfar (rel)
  34. Fort William (rel)
  35. Giffnock (rel)
  36. Glasgow – Baillieston (rel)
  37. Glasgow – Cathcart
  38. Glasgow – Crookston (rel)
  39. Glasgow – Drumchapel
  40. Glasgow – Govan (rel)
  41. Glasgow – Ibrox
  42. Glasgow – Merchant City
  43. Glasgow – Springburn
    (rel)
  44. Glasgow – Summerston
  45. Helensburgh
  46. Inverness – South
  47. Irvine
  48. Kilmarnock (rel)
  49. Kirkcaldy North/East
  50. Largs
  51. Leven (rel)
  52. Linlithgow
  53. Livingston
  54. Milngavie
  55. Moodiesburn
  56. Newton Mearns
  57. Paisley – South
  58. Paisley – West
  59. Peebles
  60. Perth – North
  61. Polmont – Falkirk East
  62. Renfrew
  63. St Andrews
  64. Stenhousemuir
  65. Stonehaven
  66. Westhill
  67. Wishaw (rel)
    (rel) = relocation
