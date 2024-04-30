Lidl seeks 67 locations in Scotland for new stores

Supermarket growth

Lidl is gaining market share

Lidl GB has unveiled a “wish list” of 67 locations for potential new stores in Scotland as part of a plan to build a portfolio of more than 1,100 across Britain.

The supermarket chain’s ambitions follow a year of significant investment in its infrastructure to further strengthen operations, during which Lidl opened its largest global warehouse in Luton.

The discounter has also been optimising and enhancing its existing estate. This has included the completion of an extension to its distribution centre in Bridgend, Wales, and enhancements to its store estate, including the rollout of electronic shelf labels, all of which in turn have supported Lidl’s record growth, with market share now standing at 8%.

Richard Taylor, Lidl GB chief development officer, commented: “Having fortified our infrastructure with significant investments like Luton, which is the largest warehouse in the Lidl world, we’re proud to have achieved record market share this month.

“We have also been the fastest growing bricks and mortar supermarket for the past seven months in a row. With an exceptional store network and our laser focus on operational excellence, we’re welcoming more customers through our doors than ever before, which positions us perfectly for continued expansion.”

Should a site be successfully identified, the discounter will pay a finders’ fee of either 1.5% of the total freehold purchase price, or 10% of the first year’s rent for leaseholds, which would equate to £22,500 for a completed £1.5m site purchase.

The discounter is specifically looking for sites in prominent locations with easy access and strong pedestrian or traffic flow, with 1.5+ acres for a standalone store and up to four acres for mixed-use schemes.

Sites should allow for unit sizes between 18,000 and 26,500 sq ft and over 100 dedicated car parking spaces, and Lidl’s flexible approach means it will consider freehold, leasehold or long leasehold opportunities.

Scottish locations for new stores

Aberdeen – Garthdee Aberdeen – Mastrick (rel) Ayr South Banchory Bearsden (rel) Bishopbriggs Bo’ness (rel) Bonnyrigg Broughty Ferry Clarkston Clydebank – North Cumbernauld – North Cumbernauld – South Denny – Falkirk Dumfries Dunblane Dundee – City Centre (rel) Dunfermline – North Dunfermline – South Edinburgh – Barnton/

Davidson Mains Edinburgh – City Centre Edinburgh – Colinton/

Currie Edinburgh – Gilmerton

(rel) Edinburgh – Jewel/

Newcraighall Edinburgh – Liberton Edinburgh – Morningside Edinburgh – Murrayfield Edinburgh – Newington/

Mayfield Edinburgh – Nicolson St.

(rel) Edinburgh – Oxgangs Edinburgh – Portobello Ellon Forfar (rel) Fort William (rel) Giffnock (rel) Glasgow – Baillieston (rel) Glasgow – Cathcart Glasgow – Crookston (rel) Glasgow – Drumchapel Glasgow – Govan (rel) Glasgow – Ibrox Glasgow – Merchant City Glasgow – Springburn

(rel) Glasgow – Summerston Helensburgh Inverness – South Irvine Kilmarnock (rel) Kirkcaldy North/East Largs Leven (rel) Linlithgow Livingston Milngavie Moodiesburn Newton Mearns Paisley – South Paisley – West Peebles Perth – North Polmont – Falkirk East Renfrew St Andrews Stenhousemuir Stonehaven Westhill Wishaw (rel)

(rel) = relocation